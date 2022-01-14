https://sputniknews.com/20220114/biden-administration-gaslighting-americans-on-inflation-1092237686.html

Biden Administration 'Gaslighting' Americans on Inflation

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Russia hitting a dead-end in NATO talks, Biden's newfound energy for... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Administration ‘Gaslighting’ Americans On Inflation On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Russia hitting a dead end in NATO talks, Biden’s newfound energy for filibuster reform, the White House gaslighting Americans on inflation, and the only person who seems immune from scrutiny of the Jan. 6th committee.

Guests:William Dunkerley - Author, International Analyst | Russia Hits Dead End in US and NATO TalksJim Kavanagh - Socialist Columnist | Biden Jacked Up for Politically Counterproductive Filibuster ReformMark Frost - Economist | Biden Administration 'Gaslighting' Americans on InflationMiranda Devine - Author of "Laptop From Hell" | Ray Epps: The Only Person the Jan. 6th Committee Doesn't Care AboutIn the first hour, William Dunkerley joined the show to talk about Russia's expectations from talks with the US and NATO and what the consequences would be if the talks break down, and what it would look like if Russia is put in a position of having to defend itself.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on Biden's contrived energy campaigning for filibuster reform as his administration lacks a better bill to pass before the midterm elections. We were also joined by Mark Frost to talk about inflation reaching a 40-year high and what Frost calls the "gaslighting" of the American public by the White House with "false and misleading" information about inflation.In the third hour, Miranda Devine joined the conversation to talk about why Ray Epps has been seemingly immune from the scrutiny of the Jan. 6th committee and the FBI, and Anthony Fauci eating crow after it was revealed the NIH worked with a non-profit to sidestep gain-of-function restrictions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

