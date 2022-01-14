Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Australia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa
Australia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa
Australia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa
The defending Australian Open champion was detained at Melbourne Airport earlier this month, as he arrived to participate in the tournament because he had not... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
novak djokovic

Australia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa

06:55 GMT 14.01.2022
The defending Australian Open champion was detained at Melbourne Airport earlier this month, as he arrived to participate in the tournament because he had not been vaccinated.
