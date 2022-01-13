We Live in Simulation: Reports of Trump vs Clinton Rematch Cause Stir Online
Clinton will begin to position herself as a candidate who can lead the Democrats on a new, successful path if the party loses control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, something the WSJ assesses as likely.
Clinton's potential comeback may result in a rematch with Donald Trump since the 45th president has repeatedly suggested that he would throw his hat into the ring during the 2024 presidential race. Rumours of the potential repeats have since caused a storm on social media.
Never believed we lived in a simulation until the notion of Hillary and Trump running against each other again came to fruition— Erica Marable #FreePalestine (@MarableErica) January 12, 2022
Hillary Clinton’s 2024 Election Comeback https://t.co/BuTjbA1rTD pic.twitter.com/8OCFFAJsdU— Hap (@hap317) January 12, 2022
Many users were unhappy with the prospect of the two politicians facing each other again.
If Hillary and trump run again I will be playing Russian roulette with a fully loaded gun— NOT Oliver Grace 🚫🙅♂️ (@powerpuffedgurl) January 13, 2022
Trump/Hillary ticket in 2024? pic.twitter.com/MQ9C4QB9bP— ROUGUE MIKE (@CougMak) January 12, 2022
Others said they wanted to see new faces in politics.
For 2024, there's a proven Democratic vote winner who is younger than both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden (not to mention Donald Trump) and is tanned, ready and rested pic.twitter.com/G1GDPN6g1x— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 11, 2022
I do agree that Desantis with Tim Scott needs to be the GOP nominee for 2024 that would be best for all.— P (@P50789366) January 13, 2022
Many users contended that a Clinton comeback is a sign of the Biden administration's poor performance.
Thinking about how Hillary *lost to Donald Trump* and there's still occasional talk of her running again. That's how bad Biden and Harris are doing.— Blurry Cat Face (@therealBCF) January 12, 2022
Do you know how unpopular you have to be to make Hillary look more appealing lmao pic.twitter.com/B3r9eFJCYT— Holding Biden Accountable (@WaitingOnBiden) January 11, 2022
Others joked about the issue.
when you can't quit your ex pic.twitter.com/I9NVHLyvwT— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 12, 2022
The news comes amid speculation over Joe Biden's career as the Democrat's approval ratings continue to slide. A recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University has revealed that his ratings plunged to a new low, with only 33 percent of those surveyed having a favourable opinion of POTUS. Fifty-three percent said they disapprove of the Democrat's performance.
The migrant crisis along the southern border, the administration's economic agenda, rising inflation, botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as mandatory mask and vaccine mandates are among the reasons for the Democrat's sharp decline in ratings.
Polls also showed that Biden will have a hard time beating Trump if the two face each other in a rematch. According to a Rasmussen poll, 46 percent of those surveyed back Trump, while only 40 percent said they would vote for the incumbent president.