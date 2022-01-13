Registration was successful!
We Live in Simulation: Reports of Trump vs Clinton Rematch Cause Stir Online
The news comes amid speculation about whether the incumbent president, Joe Biden, will run in the 2024 presidential race given his approval ratings, which have fallen continuously.
13.01.2022
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump arrive on stage during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016
The news comes amid speculation about whether the incumbent president, Joe Biden, will run in the 2024 presidential race given his approval ratings, which have fallen continuously. According to a new poll by Quinnipiac University, only 33 percent of respondents have a favourable opinion of POTUS.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may make a comeback in 2024, The Wall Street Journal writes. According to the newspaper, a crisis within the Democratic Party as well as Joe Biden's low approval ratings and doubts over his physical ability to run for office is making a "once-unfathomable scenario plausible".

Clinton will begin to position herself as a candidate who can lead the Democrats on a new, successful path if the party loses control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, something the WSJ assesses as likely.

Clinton's potential comeback may result in a rematch with Donald Trump since the 45th president has repeatedly suggested that he would throw his hat into the ring during the 2024 presidential race. Rumours of the potential repeats have since caused a storm on social media.



Many users were unhappy with the prospect of the two politicians facing each other again.



Others said they wanted to see new faces in politics.



Many users contended that a Clinton comeback is a sign of the Biden administration's poor performance.



Others joked about the issue.



The news comes amid speculation over Joe Biden's career as the Democrat's approval ratings continue to slide. A recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University has revealed that his ratings plunged to a new low, with only 33 percent of those surveyed having a favourable opinion of POTUS. Fifty-three percent said they disapprove of the Democrat's performance.

The migrant crisis along the southern border, the administration's economic agenda, rising inflation, botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as mandatory mask and vaccine mandates are among the reasons for the Democrat's sharp decline in ratings.

Polls also showed that Biden will have a hard time beating Trump if the two face each other in a rematch. According to a Rasmussen poll, 46 percent of those surveyed back Trump, while only 40 percent said they would vote for the incumbent president.
Popular comments
The israelis really have made a laughing stock of american politics. It is all a theater of the absurd and braindead zombies buy it regardless.
vtvot tak
13 January, 13:48 GMT
