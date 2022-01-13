Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/watch-air-defenses-gun-down-inbound-rockets-over-us-baghdad-embassy-1092239151.html
Watch: Air Defenses Gun Down Inbound Rockets Over US' Baghdad Embassy
Watch: Air Defenses Gun Down Inbound Rockets Over US' Baghdad Embassy
Several inbound rockets were detected in the Green Zone on Thursday evening, where the US embassy in Baghdad is located. 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
At least two rockets were fired at the US embassy in central Baghdad, both of which were shot down without causing casualties or damage, according to Iraq military officials.Footage posted online purported to capture the intercept. The video shows a C-RAM air defense system firing a blazing stream of bullets at the projectiles.Another video shows an explosion on the ground which seems to be caused by the rocket plummeting to the ground, challenging official reports that the attack caused not damage.According to a report by OSINT Twitter account Aurora Intel, the rocket landed on Al Elaf School.The heavily fortified Green Zone dates to the US occupation of Iraq in the 2000s, when US forces responsible for overthrown Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein faced a powerful domestic insurgency. While the vast majority of US troops have left Iraq, those that remain are a reminder of the powerful influence Washington continues to exert over Iraqi politics, and the embassy remains a favorite target for Iraqi militias angry at the US presence.
17:26 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 13.01.2022)
Several inbound rockets were detected in the Green Zone on Thursday evening, where the US embassy in Baghdad is located.
At least two rockets were fired at the US embassy in central Baghdad, both of which were shot down without causing casualties or damage, according to Iraq military officials.
Footage posted online purported to capture the intercept. The video shows a C-RAM air defense system firing a blazing stream of bullets at the projectiles.
Another video shows an explosion on the ground which seems to be caused by the rocket plummeting to the ground, challenging official reports that the attack caused not damage.
According to a report by OSINT Twitter account Aurora Intel, the rocket landed on Al Elaf School.
The heavily fortified Green Zone dates to the US occupation of Iraq in the 2000s, when US forces responsible for overthrown Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein faced a powerful domestic insurgency. While the vast majority of US troops have left Iraq, those that remain are a reminder of the powerful influence Washington continues to exert over Iraqi politics, and the embassy remains a favorite target for Iraqi militias angry at the US presence.
