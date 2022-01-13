https://sputniknews.com/20220113/us-expects-to-see-more-cyber-attacks-against-crypto-currency-transactions---secret-service-1092240462.html

US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service

US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cyber actors are expected to increase their technological capabilities to attack the evolving sophisticated crypto currency transactions... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

Consequently, US law enforcement agencies should therefore be ready to confront the next wave of attacks against crypto currency transactions, Sheridan said.In addition to the "standard" threats, the US Secret Service now sees new emerging "smart" scams and fraud as cyber criminals attempt to steal crypto currency money from investors, Sheridan said.

