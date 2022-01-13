https://sputniknews.com/20220113/us-army-to-conduct-guerrilla-warfare-exercise-training-troops-in-overthrowing-illegitimate-govt-1092233709.html

US Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'

US Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'

CIA operatives are not the only tool for overthrowing "unfriendly" regimes that Washington has at its disposal. All US Special Forces trainees pass the exercise during their final exam.

2022-01-13T13:51+0000

2022-01-13T13:51+0000

2022-01-13T13:51+0000

us

us army

green berets

government overthrow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092234235_84:0:1240:650_1920x0_80_0_0_d56eca9f310d502d4a24b2713a61ae10.jpg

The US Army will conduct drills known as Robin Sage in North Carolina starting 23 January to prepare young recruits for the Special Forces to take part in guerrilla warfare against a "numerically superior enemy".The two-week-long exercise will see recruits put inside of a "politically unstable" fictional country known as Pineland, where they will be helping local guerrillas to carry out reconnaissance missions, conduct raids, and organise ambushes against the forces of an "illegitimate government". Their endgame in this drill is to overthrow the ruling regime.The exercise also teaches future Special Forces soldiers how to work with their guerrilla partners: from training and helping them with missions, to preventing them from committing war crimes.The Robin Sage drills, named after US Colonel Jerry Michael Sage, who escaped from Nazi captivity after more than a dozen attempts, have been held since 1974 and serve as the final exam for Special Forces recruits. However, they only recently became known to the public.The US Army has been coordinating these drills with local authorities, and even has been attracting local civilians as "actors", since 2002. The exercises' shift to transparency happened after an incident in which one recruit was killed and another injured by a local sheriff's deputy, who had mistaken the armed troops not wearing US Army uniforms for criminals.

https://sputniknews.com/20200928/watch-us-army-hold-drills-reportedly-simulating-battlefield-against-russia-1080598778.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, us army, green berets, government overthrow