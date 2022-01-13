https://sputniknews.com/20220113/uk-intel-service-says-labour-donor-vectored-chinese-cash-to-british-mps-for-influence-1092234286.html

UK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence

The allegations against Labour Party donor Christine Lee, who paid for her own son to work for former shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner, will be welcomed... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

The UK's spy-catchers have accused a Birmingham-based lawyer and long-time Labour Party donor of channelling Chinese cash to MPs in a bid to meddle in British politics.The MI5 counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism service circulated an "interference alert" to MPs on Thursday, warning them that British-resident Chinese national Christine Ching Kui Lee was funnelling funds from mainland China and Hong Kong to British MPs and candidates.It claimed she was acting on behalf of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the United Front Work Department (UFWD). She has previously been named as a chief legal advisor to Beijing's embassy in London.The news was announced in Parliament by former Tory leader and senior backbencher Iain Duncan-Smith.The claim of Chinese interference is likely to divert attention from the opposition Labour Party's demand for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over claims he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules — and shift focus to its own benches.Newspaper The Times reported in February 2017 that Lee had been bankrolling the Labour Party and former shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner, the MP for Brent North in London, since 2005. Her £675,586.88 in donations included £182,284 to cover the salaries of two of Gardiner's Parliamentary staff, one of whom is Lee's own son Daniel Wilkes, from 2015 to 2017.Gardiner said on Thursday afternoon that Wilkes had tendered his resignation earlier that day — while also giving credence to the claim Lee was engaged in "illegal activity".“This has not been about targeting the government in particular,” a source told The Guardian.But House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the lawyer had acted as an intermediary for a bid to influence both serving members and Parliamentary candidates, assuring that such channels would be cut off."I should highlight the fact that Lee has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China," Hoyle told MPs.Lee runs a legal practice in Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city, with an office on Wardour Street in London's West End. According to MI5, she is connected to the Chinese Overseas Friendship Association and the British-Chinese Project, which has been "dormant" since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo accused the UFWD and the friendship association in October 2020 of seeking to "directly and malignly influence" state and local-level politicians.

