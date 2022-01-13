Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/trump-lashes-out-at-gutless-ron-desantis-others-for-refusing-to-disclose-covid-booster-status-1092222702.html
Trump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status
Trump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status
Former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with One America News Network, laid into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and a host of other politicians for concealing their vaccination status.
2022-01-13T03:16+0000
2022-01-13T03:16+0000
donald trump
us
florida
health
gop
public health
vaccines
booster
ron desantis
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083281589_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_607339ba02da3be2fd2e68716eb72a43.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with One America News Network, laid into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and a host of other politicians for concealing their vaccination status.Asked whether he considers his COVID-19 vaccine push a result of Americans' questions, Trump reiterated his support for COVID vaccines and booster jabs, calling on others to do the same. "I've taken it," Trump said, referring to a COVID vaccine he received while in office. "I’ve had the booster." Trump's comments have been widely viewed as a slight toward DeSantis, who dodged a question last month about whether he had received a booster jab. "I've done whatever I did, the normal shot, and that, at the end of the day, is people's individual decisions about what they want to do," DeSantis told Fox News in December 2021. The Florida GOP governor received the single-jab Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine in April 2021, according to his office. During his interview, Trump suggested that COVID-19 vaccines had saved "10s of millions of people throughout the world." He also proclaimed that he experienced "no side effects" from the jabs. Trump also discouraged "young healthy people" from receiving COVID-19 vaccines, a position counter to the recommendation of the medical community. DeSantis and other Republican lawmakers—including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)—have loudly voiced their opposition to vaccine mandates, arguing that vaccines and accompanying booster jabs should be a personal choice made after contacting a health care provider."This is radical government overreach," Gosar said in a November 2021 memo on a resolution opposing the OSHA vaccine mandate. "As I have stated several times, there is nothing in the Constitution or the law granting the federal government the power to force anyone to inject medicine into their body as a condition of employment."Gosar, who has reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine, recently came under fire for encouraging COVID vaccine skeptics to "stay the course."
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/youre-protected-trump-touts-efficacy-of-covid-19-vaccines-in-preventing-death-hospitalization-1091762125.html
us
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083281589_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ac8477777f6f494ac1370d83d933d0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, florida, health, gop, public health, vaccines, booster, ron desantis, covid-19

Trump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status

03:16 GMT 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Eric GayFormer President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to an unfinished section of border wall with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to an unfinished section of border wall with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Former US President Donald Trump has shocked many of his supporters in recent weeks with his sudden new public support of COVID-19 vaccines and booster jabs. While the former US president has been touting the vaccine's effectiveness as a win for his administration, other members of the GOP have been much more hesitant to publicly back vaccines.
Former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with One America News Network, laid into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and a host of other politicians for concealing their vaccination status.
Asked whether he considers his COVID-19 vaccine push a result of Americans' questions, Trump reiterated his support for COVID vaccines and booster jabs, calling on others to do the same.
"I've taken it," Trump said, referring to a COVID vaccine he received while in office. "I’ve had the booster."
"I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, 'did you get the booster?'" the former US president said. "The answer is yes, but they don't want to say it. Because they're gutless. You gotta say it."
Trump's comments have been widely viewed as a slight toward DeSantis, who dodged a question last month about whether he had received a booster jab.
"I've done whatever I did, the normal shot, and that, at the end of the day, is people's individual decisions about what they want to do," DeSantis told Fox News in December 2021. The Florida GOP governor received the single-jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April 2021, according to his office.
During his interview, Trump suggested that COVID-19 vaccines had saved "10s of millions of people throughout the world." He also proclaimed that he experienced "no side effects" from the jabs.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, then-President Donald Trump speaks during an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on the White House complex, in Washington. In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Trump hardly exists. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
'You're Protected': Trump Touts Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing Death, Hospitalization
24 December 2021, 00:06 GMT
Trump also discouraged "young healthy people" from receiving COVID-19 vaccines, a position counter to the recommendation of the medical community.
DeSantis and other Republican lawmakers—including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)—have loudly voiced their opposition to vaccine mandates, arguing that vaccines and accompanying booster jabs should be a personal choice made after contacting a health care provider.
"This is radical government overreach," Gosar said in a November 2021 memo on a resolution opposing the OSHA vaccine mandate. "As I have stated several times, there is nothing in the Constitution or the law granting the federal government the power to force anyone to inject medicine into their body as a condition of employment."
Gosar, who has reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine, recently came under fire for encouraging COVID vaccine skeptics to "stay the course."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:51 GMTChina Building Materials Academy & Saudi Aramco Partner to Develop Non-Metals Construction Material
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
YesterdayMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
YesterdayWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
YesterdayGOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Rejects Info, Testimony Request From ‘Illegitimate’ Jan. 6 Panel
YesterdayGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
YesterdayNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
YesterdayMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
YesterdayPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
YesterdayAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
YesterdayModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
YesterdayNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda