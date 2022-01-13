Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/top-tories-call-on-bojo-to-resign-after-wednesday-partygate-apology-1092224960.html
Top Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology
Top Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology
Senior UK Conservative Party members have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down after he apologised for attending a May 2020 party held in the garden of his official residence on Downing Street during a coronavirus lockdown.
2022-01-13T06:13+0000
2022-01-13T06:13+0000
boris johnson
parliament
lockdown
party
backbenchers
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092224349_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ed350b5e5c63182c322bef686c10c3ad.jpg
Senior UK Conservative Party members have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down after he apologised for attending a May 2020 party held in the garden of his official residence on Downing Street during a coronavirus lockdown.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross mentioned his "difficult conversation" with Johnson following the PM's apology in the House of Commons, pledging that he would write to the 1922 Committee to register his lack of confidence in Boris Johnson.The influential 1922 Committee, which organises Tory leadership contests, meets weekly when the Commons is sitting, may trigger a leadership challenge if 54 backbench Conservative MPs send their letters to the panel. Thus far, two MPs, including Roger Gale and Douglas Ross, have publicly confirmed their sending letters of no confidence in Johnson.Wragg was referring to previous calls by cabinet ministers to wait for the soon-to-be-published outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the alleged COVID rule-breaking at Downing Street gatherings.He was echoed by his colleague Tory Caroline Nokes, who told the UK broadcaster ITV, that the prime minister should resign now as he was "damaging the entire Conservative brand".He spoke as cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, rallied to support the prime minister, with Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg asserting that those who want Johnson to resign are "people who are always unhappy".The claims come after Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday that he wants to apologise for the May 2020 gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence and that "there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility".This was preceded by the London Metropolitan Police press office confirming that they were considering launching an investigation into the alleged party held at Downing Street in May 2020."The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020, and is in contact with the Cabinet Office", the press service told Sputnik.The announcement followed the disclosure by ITV of an email from a top Johnson aide, Martin Reynolds, inviting more than 100 staff to a drinks event at a time when outdoor group gatherings were banned in the UK. The PM admitted he was at the gathering for 25 minutes and added he "believed implicitly that this was a work event".Johnson is also under pressure over reports that he joined a group of about 20 civil servants and advisers for celebratory drinks during a separate Downing Street party on 15 May 2020. The prime minister reportedly attended the gathering for around 15 minutes, remarking to an attendee that they deserved a drink for "beating back" the virus.A poll has, meanwhile, revealed that more than half of voters in the UK believe Johnson should resign amid the "partygate" revelations that he attended the 20 May 2020 gathering.The snap survey conducted by the polling firm YouGov showed that 56% of those interviewed think the prime minister should step down, compared to 27% who said that he should remain in office, and 17% who said they did not know.
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/met-police-in-contact-with-cabinet-office-over-bojo-aides-leaked-byob-lockdown-party-invite--1092170050.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/how-garden-party-leak-adds-to-growing-pile-of-scandals-surrounding-bojo-1091731032.html
The message would be clearer if everyone at the 'party' was fired. Anybody know how much #10 gets in booze per year? Probably not the 7% super can of beer either.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092224349_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_36c6daaf2a85576f38900b2669bccb6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, parliament, lockdown, party, backbenchers, uk, coronavirus, covid-19

Top Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology

06:13 GMT 13.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLORA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on January 12, 2022
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on January 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Conservative prime minister is under pressure over a number of scandals, with the latest pertaining to allegations that "parties" with booze were held inside Downing Street in 2020, when England was under strict COVID rules.
Senior UK Conservative Party members have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down after he apologised for attending a May 2020 party held in the garden of his official residence on Downing Street during a coronavirus lockdown.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross mentioned his "difficult conversation" with Johnson following the PM's apology in the House of Commons, pledging that he would write to the 1922 Committee to register his lack of confidence in Boris Johnson.

"He is the prime minister, it is his government that put these rules in place, and he has to be held to account for his actions", Ross said.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference for the latest Covid-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Met Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
11 January, 05:23 GMT
The influential 1922 Committee, which organises Tory leadership contests, meets weekly when the Commons is sitting, may trigger a leadership challenge if 54 backbench Conservative MPs send their letters to the panel. Thus far, two MPs, including Roger Gale and Douglas Ross, have publicly confirmed their sending letters of no confidence in Johnson.

In an interview with the BBC, Tory backbencher William Wragg, described Johnson's position as "untenable", adding, "I don't think it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the prime minister and indeed who governs this country".

Wragg was referring to previous calls by cabinet ministers to wait for the soon-to-be-published outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the alleged COVID rule-breaking at Downing Street gatherings.
He was echoed by his colleague Tory Caroline Nokes, who told the UK broadcaster ITV, that the prime minister should resign now as he was "damaging the entire Conservative brand".

"Regretfully, he looks like a liability. And I think he either goes now, or he goes in three years' time at a general election", Nokes stated.

He spoke as cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, rallied to support the prime minister, with Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg asserting that those who want Johnson to resign are "people who are always unhappy".
The claims come after Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday that he wants to apologise for the May 2020 gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence and that "there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility".

"I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things that they love, and I know the rage they feel with me and with the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not properly followed by the people who made the rules", Johnson added.

This was preceded by the London Metropolitan Police press office confirming that they were considering launching an investigation into the alleged party held at Downing Street in May 2020.
"The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020, and is in contact with the Cabinet Office", the press service told Sputnik.
The announcement followed the disclosure by ITV of an email from a top Johnson aide, Martin Reynolds, inviting more than 100 staff to a drinks event at a time when outdoor group gatherings were banned in the UK. The PM admitted he was at the gathering for 25 minutes and added he "believed implicitly that this was a work event".
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) leave 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in London on October 13, 2020 held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
How 'Garden Party Leak' Adds to Growing Pile of Scandals Surrounding BoJo
23 December 2021, 05:15 GMT
Johnson is also under pressure over reports that he joined a group of about 20 civil servants and advisers for celebratory drinks during a separate Downing Street party on 15 May 2020. The prime minister reportedly attended the gathering for around 15 minutes, remarking to an attendee that they deserved a drink for "beating back" the virus.
A poll has, meanwhile, revealed that more than half of voters in the UK believe Johnson should resign amid the "partygate" revelations that he attended the 20 May 2020 gathering.
The snap survey conducted by the polling firm YouGov showed that 56% of those interviewed think the prime minister should step down, compared to 27% who said that he should remain in office, and 17% who said they did not know.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
The message would be clearer if everyone at the 'party' was fired. Anybody know how much #10 gets in booze per year? Probably not the 7% super can of beer either.
Wayne Gabler
13 January, 09:21 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:20 GMTSweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%
06:19 GMTUS Consumer Prices Show Biggest Spike in 40 Years With 7 Percent Increase
06:13 GMTTop Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology
05:51 GMTDenmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave
05:37 GMTMinisters From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday
04:31 GMTDjokovic Drawn to Play vs Kecmanovic in Australian Open's First Round Despite Visa Controversy
04:05 GMTUS Says China Violated Bilateral Transportation Pact in Canceling Flights Over COVID-19 Concerns
04:01 GMTNumber of People Detained in Kazakh City of Shymkent Amid Unrest Tops 3,500 - Reports
03:56 GMTTrump Abruptly Ends Contentious NPR Interview When Challenged Over Election Fraud
03:16 GMTTrump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status
01:51 GMTChina Building Materials Academy & Saudi Aramco Partner to Develop Non-Metals Construction Material
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules