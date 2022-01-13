https://sputniknews.com/20220113/top-remaniacs-show-true-eu-blue-colours--over-bojo-partygate-furore-1092237254.html

Top 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore

Leading Remainers have cast British PM Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' woes as a major opportunity to reverse the 2016 Brexit vote.Johnson apologised to voters in Parliament on Wednesday for failing to stop his staff sipping wine in the garden of 10 Downing Street on a sunny afternoon in May 2020 when large social gatherings were banned under COVID-19 regulations.Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded that the PM resignover the affair.Europhile Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis later crowed that BoJo’s apparently imminent demise could somehow lead to the UK re-joining the European Union (EU).Other Twitter 'remoaners' chimed in.But left-wingers and conservatives alike warned that such a blatant gambit would only show the opposition's true colours and galvanise support for the beleaguered PM among Leave voters.Perennial lone "Stop Brexit!" protester Steve Bray was joined in his haunt of Parliament Square on Wednesday by a handful of supporters demanding BoJo's exit.Johnson became a hate figure for British liberals and other EU fanatics after he defeated an attempt by most opposition parties and backbench Tory Europhiles to seize power and force an unpopular second referendum on the issue on voters. That plan backfired when a rebellion by Labour MPs in Leave-voting seats allowed the PM to force a snap election in which he won a landslide 80-seat majority with the slogan "Get Brexit Done!"

