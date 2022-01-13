Top 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore

Leading Remainers have cast British PM Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' woes as a major opportunity to reverse the 2016 Brexit vote.Johnson apologised to voters in Parliament on Wednesday for failing to stop his staff sipping wine in the garden of 10 Downing Street on a sunny afternoon in May 2020 when large social gatherings were banned under COVID-19 regulations.Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded that the PM resignover the affair.Europhile Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis later crowed that BoJo’s apparently imminent demise could somehow lead to the UK re-joining the European Union (EU).Other Twitter 'remoaners' chimed in.But left-wingers and conservatives alike warned that such a blatant gambit would only show the opposition's true colours and galvanise support for the beleaguered PM among Leave voters.Perennial lone "Stop Brexit!" protester Steve Bray was joined in his haunt of Parliament Square on Wednesday by a handful of supporters demanding BoJo's exit.Johnson became a hate figure for British liberals and other EU fanatics after he defeated an attempt by most opposition parties and backbench Tory Europhiles to seize power and force an unpopular second referendum on the issue on voters. That plan backfired when a rebellion by Labour MPs in Leave-voting seats allowed the PM to force a snap election in which he won a landslide 80-seat majority with the slogan "Get Brexit Done!"
If Boris Johnson falls because he has been lying through his teeth then that sums up the whole shit show he inflicted on the country with Brexit and we should be given the opportunity to reverse that too
I really want rid of BJ now, but if he survives, the Tories will have a disaster at the next GE. There is no good economic news ahead, with the disastrous #brexit impact increasing, inflation rising, fuel costs doubling and their disastrous Covid response remembered! #BorisOut
Bottom line is lefty remoaners and MSM now think they can get rid of Bojo and get Brexit cancelled, that is why this crap has been contant since he became leader. They have no shame https://t.co/cTmLd4iYFi
