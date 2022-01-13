Registration was successful!
Top 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo 'Partygate' Furore
Top 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore
British PM Boris Johnson is a major hate-figure for liberals since he defeated cross-party machinations and made good on his winning 2019 election pledge — to... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T17:33+0000
2022-01-13T17:33+0000
boris johnson
brexit
andrew adonis
covid-19
britain
great britain
keir starmer
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092237417_0:120:2957:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_54331d8955ececdb8ef91bf7acff95f7.jpg
Leading Remainers have cast British PM Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' woes as a major opportunity to reverse the 2016 Brexit vote.Johnson apologised to voters in Parliament on Wednesday for failing to stop his staff sipping wine in the garden of 10 Downing Street on a sunny afternoon in May 2020 when large social gatherings were banned under COVID-19 regulations.Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded that the PM resignover the affair.Europhile Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis later crowed that BoJo’s apparently imminent demise could somehow lead to the UK re-joining the European Union (EU).Other Twitter 'remoaners' chimed in.But left-wingers and conservatives alike warned that such a blatant gambit would only show the opposition's true colours and galvanise support for the beleaguered PM among Leave voters.Perennial lone "Stop Brexit!" protester Steve Bray was joined in his haunt of Parliament Square on Wednesday by a handful of supporters demanding BoJo's exit.Johnson became a hate figure for British liberals and other EU fanatics after he defeated an attempt by most opposition parties and backbench Tory Europhiles to seize power and force an unpopular second referendum on the issue on voters. That plan backfired when a rebellion by Labour MPs in Leave-voting seats allowed the PM to force a snap election in which he won a landslide 80-seat majority with the slogan "Get Brexit Done!"
Top 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore

17:33 GMT 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDSAnti-Brexit protester Steve Bray and companions in Parliament Square in London
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray and companions in Parliament Square in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
British PM Boris Johnson is a major hate-figure for liberals since he defeated cross-party machinations and made good on his winning 2019 election pledge — to "get Brexit done" and take the UK out of the European Union.
Leading Remainers have cast British PM Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' woes as a major opportunity to reverse the 2016 Brexit vote.
Johnson apologised to voters in Parliament on Wednesday for failing to stop his staff sipping wine in the garden of 10 Downing Street on a sunny afternoon in May 2020 when large social gatherings were banned under COVID-19 regulations.
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded that the PM resignover the affair.
Europhile Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis later crowed that BoJo’s apparently imminent demise could somehow lead to the UK re-joining the European Union (EU).
Other Twitter 'remoaners' chimed in.
But left-wingers and conservatives alike warned that such a blatant gambit would only show the opposition's true colours and galvanise support for the beleaguered PM among Leave voters.
© UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLORPrime Minister's Questions in parliament in London
Prime Minister's Questions in parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Prime Minister's Questions in parliament in London
© UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
Perennial lone "Stop Brexit!" protester Steve Bray was joined in his haunt of Parliament Square on Wednesday by a handful of supporters demanding BoJo's exit.
Johnson became a hate figure for British liberals and other EU fanatics after he defeated an attempt by most opposition parties and backbench Tory Europhiles to seize power and force an unpopular second referendum on the issue on voters.
That plan backfired when a rebellion by Labour MPs in Leave-voting seats allowed the PM to force a snap election in which he won a landslide 80-seat majority with the slogan "Get Brexit Done!"
