Too Sexy For This? Drake Could Face Lawsuit For Putting Hot Sauce in Used Condom
Too Sexy For This? Drake Could Face Lawsuit For Putting Hot Sauce in Used Condom
According to his own lyrics from "Wasting Time", where he raps he "flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin’ my specimens", Drake is being very precautious so that no one tries to trick him in the bedroom. But one might deem this particular precaution as way too hot - literally.
2022-01-13T17:43+0000
2022-01-13T18:09+0000
Speculation has been rife over the past week on social media about how American rapper Drake is allegedly about to be sued by an unnamed Instagram model who claims that he put hot sauce in a used condom - something she discovered when she tried to impregnate herself with the contents of the said condom.The allegations were brought by an Instagram account TooMuchHotTea, which said that Drake and "Jane Doe" (a commonly used pseudonym) met up on Instagram and decided to hook up at the hotel "a few weeks ago". After the two had a "romantic encounter" which resulted in consensual sex, things went "crazy".According to the model cited by the Instagram account, Drake went to the bathroom straight after sex to dispose of the condom. She, in her turn, "fished the condom out of the trash" and put it in her vagina, apparently in an attempt to impregnate herself.However, she got a shock which, according to her, felt like "pouring hot lava" inside her. Drake reportedly ran into the bathroom when he heard her screaming and admitted that he put the hot sauce into the condom to "kill the sperm".Now the model is said to be ready to sue Drake over the claims.Although the rapper has never directly mentioned the story, he posted a photo on his Instagram captioned with the following lines: "You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins."Many of his fans suggested this could be a subtle jibe at the allegations made by the unnamed Instagram model.Whether the story is authentic, it caused a tidal wave of posts on social media, with users giggling over the rapper's bedroom precautions and the model's failed attempt to potentially trick Drake into becoming a father.
17:43 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 18:09 GMT 13.01.2022)
Daria Bedenko
According to his own lyrics from 'Wasting Time', in which he "flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin’ my specimens", Drake has taken a number of precautions so that no one can trick him into an uncomfortable paternity suit in the bedroom. But his latest ruse could be considered way too hot - literally.
Speculation has been rife over the past week on social media about how American rapper Drake is allegedly about to be sued by an unnamed Instagram model who claims that he put hot sauce in a used condom - something she discovered when she tried to impregnate herself with the contents of the said condom.
The allegations were brought by an Instagram account TooMuchHotTea, which said that Drake and "Jane Doe" (a commonly used pseudonym) met up on Instagram and decided to hook up at the hotel "a few weeks ago". After the two had a "romantic encounter" which resulted in consensual sex, things went "crazy".
According to the model cited by the Instagram account, Drake went to the bathroom straight after sex to dispose of the condom. She, in her turn, "fished the condom out of the trash" and put it in her vagina, apparently in an attempt to impregnate herself.
However, she got a shock which, according to her, felt like "pouring hot lava" inside her. Drake reportedly ran into the bathroom when he heard her screaming and admitted that he put the hot sauce into the condom to "kill the sperm".
Now the model is said to be ready to sue Drake over the claims.
Although the rapper has never directly mentioned the story, he posted a photo on his Instagram captioned with the following lines: "You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins."
Many of his fans suggested this could be a subtle jibe at the allegations made by the unnamed Instagram model.
Whether the story is authentic, it caused a tidal wave of posts on social media, with users giggling over the rapper's bedroom precautions and the model's failed attempt to potentially trick Drake into becoming a father.
