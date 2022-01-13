Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/sweden-to-take-exceptional-measures-as-electricity-prices-soar-almost-300-1092225228.html
Sweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%
Sweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%
Sweden has earmarked some SEK 6 billion (€590 million, $670 million) for a temporary scheme to help the most affected households across the Scandinavian country to cope with high electricity bills this winter, government officials have announced.
2022-01-13T06:20+0000
2022-01-13T06:20+0000
news
europe
sweden
energy
electricity
prices
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/32/1078253266_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3b7badbe66b589da52c386544177565c.jpg
Sweden has earmarked some SEK 6 billion (€590 million, $670 million) for a temporary scheme to help the most affected households across the Scandinavian country to cope with high electricity bills this winter, government officials have announced.A total of 1.8 million affected households with energy consumption above certain levels are entitled to compensation worth some SEK 2,000 (€195, $220) during the winter months."This is an exceptional measure in an exceptional situation, it is unusual to go in with support when prices fluctuate in markets", Finance Minister Mikkel Damberg said at a press conference.Electricity prices in Sweden have spiked amid a cold spell, increased demand, and an overall gas price surge across Europe.According to the Swedish energy market regulator, the electricity costs for an average apartment in the southern, most populated half of the country where a large majority of Swedes live increased by 266% in December.Swedish homeowners are already feeling the pinch and have started adopting strategies to lower their consumption – ranging from turning down the heating to using alternative heat sources and even wearing thick socks. There have even been reports of people taking out bank loans to pay their electricity bill."I understand that people are worried about their finances", Sweden's Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said.Sweden mainly derives its electricity from domestic hydro-power, nuclear reactors, and wind and doesn't rely on imports of natural gas, unlike many fellow EU nations, which led to a milder price shock. However, as prices are set on international markets, Swedish businesses, industries, and consumers have also been affected.Sweden's minority Social Democratic government is expected to obtain the necessary backing for the plan to be railroaded through parliament.In December, a similar measure was introduced in neighbouring Norway. The move was described as "providing some breathing space" by Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and will cost the nation about NOK 5 billion (€500 million, $580 million).
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/as-europe-faces-soaring-energy-prices-british-press-claims-russia-is-to-blame-1091798501.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/32/1078253266_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0a216fc61a0008bda3b2b3c778be104.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, sweden, energy, electricity, prices, scandinavia

Sweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%

06:20 GMT 13.01.2022
© Photo : N. Clark There’s been plenty of snow in Northern Sweden, but elsewhere it’s been a different story
There’s been plenty of snow in Northern Sweden, but elsewhere it’s been a different story - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© Photo : N. Clark
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Electricity prices in the most populous part of the country, which is home to the majority of Swedes, have spiked amid a cold spell, increased demand, and an overall gas price surge across Europe.
Sweden has earmarked some SEK 6 billion (€590 million, $670 million) for a temporary scheme to help the most affected households across the Scandinavian country to cope with high electricity bills this winter, government officials have announced.
A total of 1.8 million affected households with energy consumption above certain levels are entitled to compensation worth some SEK 2,000 (€195, $220) during the winter months.
"This is an exceptional measure in an exceptional situation, it is unusual to go in with support when prices fluctuate in markets", Finance Minister Mikkel Damberg said at a press conference.
Electricity prices in Sweden have spiked amid a cold spell, increased demand, and an overall gas price surge across Europe.
According to the Swedish energy market regulator, the electricity costs for an average apartment in the southern, most populated half of the country where a large majority of Swedes live increased by 266% in December.

"We hadn't expected these price levels and now they are hitting very hard", Damberg admitted in a subsequent interview with national broadcaster SVT, stressing that the government is responding with "an enormous amount of money".

Swedish homeowners are already feeling the pinch and have started adopting strategies to lower their consumption – ranging from turning down the heating to using alternative heat sources and even wearing thick socks. There have even been reports of people taking out bank loans to pay their electricity bill.
"I understand that people are worried about their finances", Sweden's Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said.
Sweden mainly derives its electricity from domestic hydro-power, nuclear reactors, and wind and doesn't rely on imports of natural gas, unlike many fellow EU nations, which led to a milder price shock. However, as prices are set on international markets, Swedish businesses, industries, and consumers have also been affected.
Sweden's minority Social Democratic government is expected to obtain the necessary backing for the plan to be railroaded through parliament.
Winter in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
As Europe Faces Soaring Energy Prices, British Press Claims Russia is to Blame
25 December 2021, 13:40 GMT
In December, a similar measure was introduced in neighbouring Norway. The move was described as "providing some breathing space" by Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and will cost the nation about NOK 5 billion (€500 million, $580 million).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:20 GMTSweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%
06:19 GMTUS Consumer Prices Show Biggest Spike in 40 Years With 7 Percent Increase
06:13 GMTTop Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology
05:51 GMTDenmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave
05:37 GMTMinisters From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday
04:31 GMTDjokovic Drawn to Play vs Kecmanovic in Australian Open's First Round Despite Visa Controversy
04:05 GMTUS Says China Violated Bilateral Transportation Pact in Canceling Flights Over COVID-19 Concerns
04:01 GMTNumber of People Detained in Kazakh City of Shymkent Amid Unrest Tops 3,500 - Reports
03:56 GMTTrump Abruptly Ends Contentious NPR Interview When Challenged Over Election Fraud
03:16 GMTTrump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status
01:51 GMTChina Building Materials Academy & Saudi Aramco Partner to Develop Non-Metals Construction Material
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules