International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/servers-advantage-1092244003.html
Server's Advantage
Server's Advantage
Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, was included in the Australian Open's official draw on Thursday, matching up with fellow Serbian...
As Djokovic, 34, hopes to secure his 10th Australian Open title, his first-round match against Kecmanovic and the happenings of the Grand Slam tournament are not his only concern while staying in the Victoria capital city of Melbourne. As of this article's publication, the Serbian tennis player is awaiting a decision from Alex Hawke, Australia's Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, regarding the former's visa.It remains possible that the 34-year-old's visa may again be canceled, resulting in an up to 3-year ban from the country. The decision has reportedly been delayed due to concerns of international law violations.
Server's Advantage

23:39 GMT 13.01.2022
Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, was included in the Australian Open's official draw on Thursday, matching up with fellow Serbian tennis pro Miomir Kecmanovic, who is unseeded. Despite his release, it remains unclear whether Djokovic's - who was spotted practicing at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena - visa will be restored.
As Djokovic, 34, hopes to secure his 10th Australian Open title, his first-round match against Kecmanovic and the happenings of the Grand Slam tournament are not his only concern while staying in the Victoria capital city of Melbourne.
As of this article's publication, the Serbian tennis player is awaiting a decision from Alex Hawke, Australia's Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, regarding the former's visa.
It remains possible that the 34-year-old's visa may again be canceled, resulting in an up to 3-year ban from the country. The decision has reportedly been delayed due to concerns of international law violations.
