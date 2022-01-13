Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/serbia-to-file-2-more-lawsuits-against-nato-over-uranium-bombing-1092236013.html
Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Two new lawsuits against NATO will be brought to the Higher Court in Belgrade on behalf of Serbian victims of the 1999 depleted uranium... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T14:39+0000
2022-01-13T14:40+0000
serbia
yugoslavia
us
nato
nato’s 1999 military intervention in yugoslavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107337/27/1073372705_0:86:2000:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_c2187e88dc0a918024ed90739d9b7937.jpg
The first lawsuit, over 20 years after the bombing, was filed in January 2021. Aleksic was working on material evidence to represent the interests of a Yugoslavian officer with cancer because of the airstrikes.NATO could have used conventional weapons; however, it chose to use depleted uranium on the territory of Serbia, the lawyer went on, which will have a detrimental effect on people for many years to come."This is a war crime and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must compensate for damage to the Serbian citizens," Aleksic said.The lawyer added that last year's claim was forwarded to NATO headquarters, but so far without acknowledgment of having been received. However, the Higher Court in Belgrade may pass a verdict to NATO even if the alliance does not take part in the proceedings under the Serbian legislation, Aleksic explained.Aleksic is seeking compensation of at least 300,000 euros ($344,000) for each Serbian victim, as it was for the western European military who were exposed to a dangerous amount of radiation during their service at NATO.NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999, claiming an unknown number of lives. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20190516/nato-yugoslavia-cancer-death-1075054704.html
https://sputniknews.com/20191031/not-so-clear-new-poll-shows-americans-forgetting-nato-bombings-of-yugoslavia-1077181712.html
serbia
yugoslavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107337/27/1073372705_136:0:1865:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_9a800d87e30b7198733dc6a4628b3718.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbia, yugoslavia, us, nato, nato’s 1999 military intervention in yugoslavia

Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing

14:39 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 13.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Dimitri MessinisBombing of Belgrade by NATO forces
Bombing of Belgrade by NATO forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Dimitri Messinis
Subscribe
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Two new lawsuits against NATO will be brought to the Higher Court in Belgrade on behalf of Serbian victims of the 1999 depleted uranium bombing in Yugoslavia, a year after the first claim over the issue was filed, lawyer Srdjan Aleksic told Sputnik.
The first lawsuit, over 20 years after the bombing, was filed in January 2021. Aleksic was working on material evidence to represent the interests of a Yugoslavian officer with cancer because of the airstrikes.
"On January 20, we are filing two new lawsuits in Belgrade from two victims and we hope that then every month, we will file two or three more [lawsuits]. It takes time and money for the work of an expert in explosives and weapons and a medical examiner's conclusion. It must be clearly proved that NATO carried out depleted uranium bombings where the plaintiffs were located. It also has to be proved that the plaintiffs' cancer has been caused by radiation from NATO uranium," Aleksic said.
NATO could have used conventional weapons; however, it chose to use depleted uranium on the territory of Serbia, the lawyer went on, which will have a detrimental effect on people for many years to come.
"This is a war crime and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must compensate for damage to the Serbian citizens," Aleksic said.
Yugoslav soldiers walk on Murino bridge alledgedly damaged by NATO air strikes, some 130 km from Podgorica, 02 May 1999 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2019
Side Effects of NATO's Yugoslavia Campaign: Cancer, Sterility & Mental Disorders
16 May 2019, 11:13 GMT
The lawyer added that last year's claim was forwarded to NATO headquarters, but so far without acknowledgment of having been received. However, the Higher Court in Belgrade may pass a verdict to NATO even if the alliance does not take part in the proceedings under the Serbian legislation, Aleksic explained.
Aleksic is seeking compensation of at least 300,000 euros ($344,000) for each Serbian victim, as it was for the western European military who were exposed to a dangerous amount of radiation during their service at NATO.
NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999, claiming an unknown number of lives. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.
The Kosovo village of Gorozhubi comes under attack by U.S. B-52 bombers Sunday June 6 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2019
Not so Clear: New Poll Shows Americans Forgetting NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia
31 October 2019, 08:33 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:43 GMTBiden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
14:18 GMT'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says
13:16 GMTZombie Apocalypse or Trump Trail? Speculations Arise Over 'Concrete Walls' Erected Near White House
12:53 GMTFrench Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures
12:40 GMTLife Has Beaten Me Up: Madonna Shocks Fans With Photo of Her Legs Covered With Bruises
12:30 GMTHunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Reveal How His Addiction, Infidelity Ruined Their Marriage
12:29 GMTEnjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetit in Beckham Family Style