https://sputniknews.com/20220113/serbia-to-file-2-more-lawsuits-against-nato-over-uranium-bombing-1092236013.html

Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing

Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Two new lawsuits against NATO will be brought to the Higher Court in Belgrade on behalf of Serbian victims of the 1999 depleted uranium... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T14:39+0000

2022-01-13T14:39+0000

2022-01-13T14:40+0000

serbia

yugoslavia

us

nato

nato’s 1999 military intervention in yugoslavia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107337/27/1073372705_0:86:2000:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_c2187e88dc0a918024ed90739d9b7937.jpg

The first lawsuit, over 20 years after the bombing, was filed in January 2021. Aleksic was working on material evidence to represent the interests of a Yugoslavian officer with cancer because of the airstrikes.NATO could have used conventional weapons; however, it chose to use depleted uranium on the territory of Serbia, the lawyer went on, which will have a detrimental effect on people for many years to come."This is a war crime and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must compensate for damage to the Serbian citizens," Aleksic said.The lawyer added that last year's claim was forwarded to NATO headquarters, but so far without acknowledgment of having been received. However, the Higher Court in Belgrade may pass a verdict to NATO even if the alliance does not take part in the proceedings under the Serbian legislation, Aleksic explained.Aleksic is seeking compensation of at least 300,000 euros ($344,000) for each Serbian victim, as it was for the western European military who were exposed to a dangerous amount of radiation during their service at NATO.NATO airstrikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999, claiming an unknown number of lives. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20190516/nato-yugoslavia-cancer-death-1075054704.html

https://sputniknews.com/20191031/not-so-clear-new-poll-shows-americans-forgetting-nato-bombings-of-yugoslavia-1077181712.html

serbia

yugoslavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

serbia, yugoslavia, us, nato, nato’s 1999 military intervention in yugoslavia