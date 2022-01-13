Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
Previously, Russian officials held talks with the US and with NATO regarding security proposals, put forward by Moscow. The draft agreements suggested a halt of NATO expansion near the Russian borders, restricting missile deployment, as well as other steps to ease tensions between Russia and the United States.
Sputnik comes live from Vienna where Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich is addressing the press after the OSCE regular meeting, dedicated to Russian proposals regarding security in Europe.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik comes live from Vienna where Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich is addressing the press after the OSCE regular meeting, dedicated to Russian proposals regarding security in Europe.