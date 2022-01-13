https://sputniknews.com/20220113/russian-envoy-lukashevich-holds-press-conference-after-osce-meeting-1092234473.html

Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting

Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting

Previously, Russian officials held talks with the US and with NATO regarding security proposals, put forward by Moscow. The draft agreements suggested a halt of NATO expansion near the Russian borders, restricting missile deployment, as well as other steps to ease tensions between Russia and the United States.

2022-01-13T14:05+0000

2022-01-13T14:05+0000

2022-01-13T14:10+0000

osce

alexander lukashevich

russia

security guarantees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092234420_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e0be0dd6e01a4c6a02109ce434ce9dd7.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Vienna where Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich is addressing the press after the OSCE regular meeting, dedicated to Russian proposals regarding security in Europe.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting 2022-01-13T14:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

osce, alexander lukashevich, russia, security guarantees, видео