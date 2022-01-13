Russia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia will have to take measures if the United States and NATO fail to provide a constructive response on Russian-requested security guarantees within a reasonable time, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Wednesday.
"If we do not receive a constructive response to the proposals we made within a reasonable time, and the aggressive policy towards Russia continues, [we] will have no choice but to draw our own conclusion and take all necessary measures to maintain the strategic balance of power and prevent unacceptable threats to our national security," Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council.
