Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/police-in-sudanese-capital-use-tear-gas-on-protesters-1092240926.html
Police in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters
Police in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudanese police used tear gas against protesters in the Sudanese capital, eyewitnesses told Sputnik. 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T18:22+0000
2022-01-13T18:24+0000
protests
sudan
africa
tear gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092240899_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ef390288876da039197c0329a9480b61.jpg
Protests against the military authorities are held weekly.The press service of the Sudanese police reported the death of a police captain who "guarded the procession of demonstrators." The causes of death have not been given.Sudan entered a political crisis after army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in October. Following the coup, protesters have taken to the streets demanding civilian rule. At least 60 people have since been killed in clashes with the military authorities.In November, Burhan and Hamdok signed a political agreement stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, and a transition of power to civilian rule at an earlier date. On January 2, Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements within the political deal.
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/videos-four-protesters-reportedly-shot-by-soldiers-at-sudans-11th-march-of-millions-against-coup-1091925728.html
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092240899_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_266e61b4c7112369d512471459e4042b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, sudan, africa, tear gas

Police in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters

18:22 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 13.01.2022)
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHPeople attend a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People attend a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Subscribe
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Sudanese police used tear gas against protesters in the Sudanese capital, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

"Police threw tear gas grenades at protesters who were trying to enter the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum", the eyewitnesses said.

Protests against the military authorities are held weekly.
The press service of the Sudanese police reported the death of a police captain who "guarded the procession of demonstrators." The causes of death have not been given.
Sudan entered a political crisis after army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in October. Following the coup, protesters have taken to the streets demanding civilian rule. At least 60 people have since been killed in clashes with the military authorities.
Protesters opposed to military rule carry banners as they march in Khartoum North, Sudan December 30, 2021 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
Videos: Four Protesters Reportedly Shot by Soldiers at Sudan’s 11th ‘March of Millions’ Against Coup
30 December 2021, 21:46 GMT
In November, Burhan and Hamdok signed a political agreement stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, and a transition of power to civilian rule at an earlier date. On January 2, Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements within the political deal.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:47 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car
18:32 GMTUS House Passes Voting Rights Bill, Sends Measure to Senate for Consideration
18:22 GMTPolice in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters
18:14 GMTScientists Develop Tool for 'Printing' Cheap Quantum Computers' 'Processors' Using Atoms
18:07 GMTUS Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service
17:43 GMTToo Sexy For This? Drake Could Face Lawsuit For Putting Hot Sauce in Used Condom
17:33 GMTTop 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore
17:26 GMTWatch: Air Defenses Gun Down Inbound Rockets Over US' Baghdad Embassy
17:25 GMTFour More US Diplomats Reportedly Hit by ‘Havana Syndrome’ in Europe
17:13 GMTPrince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages Amid Sex Abuse Scandal
16:18 GMTBoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
16:00 GMTHarris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated
15:51 GMTDude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
15:48 GMTKick in the Baltics for Peace
15:43 GMTBiden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says