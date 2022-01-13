Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/pakistan-accuses-india-of-staging-covert-military-operation-to-hide-violence-in-kashmir-1092237055.html
Pakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
Pakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
India and Pakistan have been observing a ceasefire at the Line of Control between the two countries since February 2021. However, the Indian Army has accused... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T22:27+0000
2022-01-13T22:28+0000
pakistan
imran khan
jaish-e-mohammed
pakistani foreign ministry
indian air force (iaf)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089358872_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3fc0b3ab98b43933e025a5fdb6ef023d.jpg
Rejecting the Indian Army chief's allegation of terrorist outposts on the Pakistani side, Islamabad has claimed that the Indian military may stage "another false flag operation" to divert attention from ongoing "human rights violations" in Kashmir.Ahmad added that Pakistan remained committed to peaceful relations with India and other neighbours."However, the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for dialogue," he said, adding that India has long fomented a "hostile attitude and negative behaviour" toward Pakistan.Ahmad's remarks come a day after the Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, claimed that there were some 350 to 400 "terrorists" on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control that had made repeated infiltration attempts, and that his staff had been able to "expose" their "nefarious intents". The Line of Control is a de-facto border between the two countries that divides the long-disputed mountainous province of Jammu and Kashmir."We, on our part, have resolved to show zero tolerance to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us," Naravane declared.On Thursday, Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir police claimed that 14 terrorists have been killed since 1 January in the state, with seven claimed to be Pakistanis.In response to a terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in February 2019, Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan to bomb what New Delhi claimed was a terrorist outpost belonging to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. Both Delhi and Islamabad claim Kashmir in its entirety.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089358872_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a328b365b194e1fdc4a24fbe31cdef3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, imran khan, jaish-e-mohammed, pakistani foreign ministry, indian air force (iaf), india

Pakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir

22:27 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 22:28 GMT 13.01.2022)
© Photo : Indian Air ForceIndian Air Force AIrcraft
Indian Air Force AIrcraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© Photo : Indian Air Force
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India and Pakistan have been observing a ceasefire at the Line of Control between the two countries since February 2021. However, the Indian Army has accused the Pakistan military of assisting what it describes as "terrorists" in the border area to disturb law and order in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.
Rejecting the Indian Army chief's allegation of terrorist outposts on the Pakistani side, Islamabad has claimed that the Indian military may stage "another false flag operation" to divert attention from ongoing "human rights violations" in Kashmir.

"We are concerned and we are continuing to alert the international community about India's track record. There is a real possibility that India might stage another false flag operation to complicate the current situation," said Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, a Foreign Office spokesperson, on Thursday during the weekly media briefing.

Ahmad added that Pakistan remained committed to peaceful relations with India and other neighbours.
"However, the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for dialogue," he said, adding that India has long fomented a "hostile attitude and negative behaviour" toward Pakistan.
Ahmad's remarks come a day after the Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, claimed that there were some 350 to 400 "terrorists" on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control that had made repeated infiltration attempts, and that his staff had been able to "expose" their "nefarious intents". The Line of Control is a de-facto border between the two countries that divides the long-disputed mountainous province of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We, on our part, have resolved to show zero tolerance to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us," Naravane declared.
On Thursday, Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir police claimed that 14 terrorists have been killed since 1 January in the state, with seven claimed to be Pakistanis.
In response to a terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in February 2019, Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control into Pakistan to bomb what New Delhi claimed was a terrorist outpost belonging to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. Both Delhi and Islamabad claim Kashmir in its entirety.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:10 GMTDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support
23:07 GMTExplosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Hours After Air Defenses Down Rockets Near Embassy
22:47 GMTWhite House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
22:27 GMTPakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
22:09 GMTRussia-NATO Talks: How the Cold War-Era Hubris of the Bloc Limits Pan-European Security
21:57 GMT'Sex Kills?' UK Scientists Say Sex Unlikely to Be Fatal for People With Heart Conditions
21:46 GMTAs China Declares Type 055 Cruiser Lhasa Battle-Worthy, Two More Reportedly Begun in Dalian
21:46 GMTMike Flynn Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Modern-Day Pontius Pilate'
21:35 GMTGood News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
21:30 GMT'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus
21:15 GMTJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
21:06 GMTConor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs
18:47 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car
18:32 GMTUS House Passes Voting Rights Bill, Sends Measure to Senate for Consideration
18:22 GMTPolice in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters
18:14 GMTScientists Develop Tool for 'Printing' Cheap Quantum Computers' 'Processors' Using Atoms
18:07 GMTUS Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service
17:43 GMTToo Sexy For This? Drake Could Face Lawsuit For Putting Hot Sauce in Used Condom
17:33 GMTTop 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore
17:26 GMTWatch: Air Defenses Gun Down Inbound Rockets Over US' Baghdad Embassy