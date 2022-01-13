https://sputniknews.com/20220113/no-more-chemo-side-effects-scientists-discover-how-to-improve-quality-of-life-for-cancer-patients-1092234068.html

No More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients

A study released by Northwestern Medicine has reported fewer side effects from a new type of chemotherapy used to treat cancer.

A study released by Northwestern Medicine has reported fewer side effects from a new type of chemotherapy used to treat cancer.Northwestern Medicine is a non-profit healthcare system affiliated with the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago, Illinois.The research showed that a new combination immune therapy treatment extends cancer patients' lives better than other methods and that it is less toxic to their overall health than other drugs.Lead author David Cella, chair of the Department of Medical Social Sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told the news website Eurekalert.org that "historically in cancer, most new treatments that extend survival come at a cost".Northwestern Medicine's research comes after the publication of a study in The New England Journal of Medicine, which focused on tackling kidney-related oncology.The study found that a combination chemotherapy treatment of nivolumab plus cabozantinib doubled the survival rate in patients with previously untreated advanced renal-cell carcinoma, as compared to the current standard first-line treatment with sunitinib.Touching upon the issue, Cella underscored that "iImmune therapy is revolutionising the treatment of advanced kidney cancer".Grappling with the side effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea, anemia, hair loss, as well as fertility and kidney problems, remains part and parcel of scientists' efforts from all around the world to prevail over cancer.

