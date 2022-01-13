Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Chairperson-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Zbigniew Rau, as well as OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, are holding a press conference following the first Permanent Council meeting of 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary-General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary-General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
The OSCE previously discussed the security situation in Europe, including the tensions at the Ukrainian border, and Russia-US and Russia-NATO summits.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Chairperson-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Zbigniew Rau, as well as OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, are holding a press conference following the first Permanent Council meeting of 2022.