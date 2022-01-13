Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/new-osce-chair-rau-and-secretary-general-schmid-hold-joint-presser-after-permanent-council-meeting-1092230448.html
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
The OSCE previously discussed the security situation issues in Europe, including the tensions at the Ukrainian border, and Russia-US and Russia-NATO summits.
2022-01-13T11:43+0000
2022-01-13T11:43+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092230577_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad946eff01938ce0c75fb02e956f46cc.jpg
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Chairperson-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Zbigniew Rau, as well as OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, are holding a press conference following the first Permanent Council meeting of 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary-General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary-General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
New OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting

11:43 GMT 13.01.2022
The OSCE previously discussed the security situation in Europe, including the tensions at the Ukrainian border, and Russia-US and Russia-NATO summits.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Chairperson-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe Zbigniew Rau, as well as OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, are holding a press conference following the first Permanent Council meeting of 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
