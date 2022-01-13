Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/nato-refuses-to-find-a-compromise-with-russia-1092221022.html
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew proceeding, and the... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T07:06+0000
2022-01-13T10:06+0000
south dakota
us
immigration
ice
new york city
watergate
voterfraud
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092220997_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58b038ecc51f80ede7cdd0896fac5cc8.jpg
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew proceeding, and the US Army is increasing its enlistment bonus by twenty-five percent.
GUESTCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Biden Wants to End the Filibuster, Democrats Attempt to Federalize Elections, and RINOsMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | The Ford Foundation, Elites Hating Borders, and NationalismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Supreme Court, Constitunail laws, and mandates. Carmine discussed the vaccine mandate hearings and the long-term impact of Obamacare. Carmine talked about the Hunter Biden laptop story and how independent journalists covered the 2020 election.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about illegal immigrants voting, Harry Reid, and immigration report cards for Republicans. Mark spoke on New York City allowing illegal immigrants voting rights and Mayor Adams support for illegals voting. Mark discussed the lack of immigration enforcement support from Democrats and Donald Trump in 2024.Also, we touch upon the NATO-Russia meeting.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
south dakota
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092220997_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5094055a7b8d61b5076c3d56f697d3ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south dakota, us, immigration, ice, new york city, watergate, voterfraud, the backstory, аудио, radio

NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia

07:06 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 13.01.2022)
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew proceeding, and the US Army is increasing its enlistment bonus by twenty-five percent.
GUEST
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Biden Wants to End the Filibuster, Democrats Attempt to Federalize Elections, and RINOs
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | The Ford Foundation, Elites Hating Borders, and Nationalism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Supreme Court, Constitunail laws, and mandates. Carmine discussed the vaccine mandate hearings and the long-term impact of Obamacare. Carmine talked about the Hunter Biden laptop story and how independent journalists covered the 2020 election.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about illegal immigrants voting, Harry Reid, and immigration report cards for Republicans. Mark spoke on New York City allowing illegal immigrants voting rights and Mayor Adams support for illegals voting. Mark discussed the lack of immigration enforcement support from Democrats and Donald Trump in 2024.
Also, we touch upon the NATO-Russia meeting.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMT'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future
10:49 GMT'Love is Dead': Internet Heartbroken Over Momoa-Bonet Split After More Than 16 Years Together
10:48 GMTAustralian Start-up to Build World's First Hypersonic 'Spaceplane' Using 3D Printers
10:42 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Set to Pay $13 Mln to Sex Abuse Accuser Guiffre in Out-of-Court Settlement
10:35 GMTWe Live in Simulation: Reports of Trump vs Clinton Rematch Cause Stir Online
10:20 GMTKremlin Blasts Possible Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition
09:22 GMTBoJo Cancels Thursday Lancashire Visit as Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
09:19 GMTBiden's Approval Rating Hits New Low, Dropping to 33%, Poll Suggests
08:12 GMTSpain Reportedly Probing If Unvaccinated Djokovic Entered Country Illegally Ahead of Melbourne Trip
08:07 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers Handing Over Strategic Objects in Kazakhstan as Riots Cease
07:55 GMTOoh La La! US Food and Drug Administration Revokes Standard of Identity for French Dressing
07:32 GMTMan With Hammer Attacks Shakespearean Statue at BBC HQ in London
07:28 GMTInternet Services Snapped in India's Itanagar After Youth Association Calls for Shutdown
07:12 GMTIsrael Faces High Fertility Issues as Already Dense Population Projected to Double by 2050
06:44 GMTMan Learns About Cockroach Living in His Head After Complaining of Water in Ear - Photo
06:20 GMTSweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%
06:19 GMTUS Consumer Prices Show Biggest Spike in 40 Years With 7 Percent Increase
06:13 GMTTop Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology
05:51 GMTDenmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave
05:37 GMTMinisters From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday