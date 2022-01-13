https://sputniknews.com/20220113/nato-refuses-to-find-a-compromise-with-russia-1092221022.html
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew proceeding, and the... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T07:06+0000
2022-01-13T07:06+0000
2022-01-13T10:06+0000
south dakota
us
immigration
ice
new york city
watergate
voterfraud
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092220997_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58b038ecc51f80ede7cdd0896fac5cc8.jpg
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew proceeding, and the US Army is increasing its enlistment bonus by twenty-five percent.
GUESTCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Biden Wants to End the Filibuster, Democrats Attempt to Federalize Elections, and RINOsMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | The Ford Foundation, Elites Hating Borders, and NationalismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Supreme Court, Constitunail laws, and mandates. Carmine discussed the vaccine mandate hearings and the long-term impact of Obamacare. Carmine talked about the Hunter Biden laptop story and how independent journalists covered the 2020 election.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about illegal immigrants voting, Harry Reid, and immigration report cards for Republicans. Mark spoke on New York City allowing illegal immigrants voting rights and Mayor Adams support for illegals voting. Mark discussed the lack of immigration enforcement support from Democrats and Donald Trump in 2024.Also, we touch upon the NATO-Russia meeting.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
south dakota
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092220997_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5094055a7b8d61b5076c3d56f697d3ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
south dakota, us, immigration, ice, new york city, watergate, voterfraud, the backstory, аудио, radio
NATO Refuses to Find a Compromise With Russia
07:06 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 13.01.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew proceeding, and the US Army is increasing its enlistment bonus by twenty-five percent.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Biden Wants to End the Filibuster, Democrats Attempt to Federalize Elections, and RINOs
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | The Ford Foundation, Elites Hating Borders, and Nationalism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Supreme Court, Constitunail laws, and mandates. Carmine discussed the vaccine mandate hearings and the long-term impact of Obamacare. Carmine talked about the Hunter Biden laptop story and how independent journalists covered the 2020 election.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about illegal immigrants voting, Harry Reid, and immigration report cards for Republicans. Mark spoke on New York City allowing illegal immigrants voting rights and Mayor Adams support for illegals voting. Mark discussed the lack of immigration enforcement support from Democrats and Donald Trump in 2024.
Also, we touch upon the NATO-Russia meeting.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com