NATO and Russian Diplomats Meet in Geneva; High Probability of Foreign Intel Forces in Kazakhstan

NATO and Russian Diplomats Meet in Geneva; High Probability of Foreign Intel Forces in Kazakhstan

Russian diplomats made their demands clear to NATO representatives as the two sides met for a round of negotiations in Geneva.

NATO and Russian Diplomats Meet in Geneva; High Probability of Foreign Intel Forces in Kazakhstan Russian diplomats made their demands clear to NATO representatives as the two sides met for a round of negotiations in Geneva.

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO/Russia meeting in Geneva. Russian diplomats made their demands clear to NATO representatives as the two sides met for a round of negotiations in Geneva. NATO is again indicating that they will not exclude Ukraine and Georgia from membership.Andrew Korybko, Moscow-based American journalist and analyst, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. After-action investigations are revealing that foreign intelligence services were likely involved in the weekend coup attempt in the Western Asian nation. Also, China and Russia are indicating that they will work together to ensure the political and territorial integrity of their neighbor.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Guantanamo Bay. The Biden administration is getting pressure to close Guantanamo Bay but seems no closer to acting to eliminate the offshore internment camp. Also, President Biden has approved the release of five inmates, but many more languish with no hope of justice.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss social media censorship. Instagram has deleted numerous posts made by journalist and YouTuber Richard Medhurst commemorating the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The posts were deleted and Medhurst was warned that he could face a permanent ban. Medhurst reports that he has also been censored for posting about Hamas.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Haiti and Nicaragua. The former US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, argues that President Biden's approach to Haiti is a recipe for disaster. Also, Nicaragua is aligning with China as an integral part of the Belt and Road initiative.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Former Colombian Senator Piedad Cordoba has announced that she is suing a right-wing Ecuadorian politician who accused her of having links to criminals. The allegations were related to kidnapped Venezuelan Alex Saab.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Saudi assault on Yemen. The US media continues to paint an inaccurate picture in which they demonize Ansah-Allah and portray the Saudis as seeking peace.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Antony Blinken. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a record that indicates he will go along with whatever the powerful insiders in DC instruct him to do. His record in office thus far continues to support a history of intervention and gross incompetence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

