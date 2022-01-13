https://sputniknews.com/20220113/man-with-hammer-attacks-shakespearean-statue-at-bbc-hq-in-london-1092226383.html

A hammer-wielding Briton has attacked a statue at the BBC's Broadcasting House in London, bashing it for several hours. According to the Metropolitian Police, officers were called to Portland Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man used a ladder to reach the 10-foot-tall sculpture, depicting Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare's "The Tempest", and started destroying the figures.

A hammer-wielding Briton has attacked a statue at the BBC's Broadcasting House in London, bashing it for several hours. According to the Metropolitian Police, officers were called to Portland Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man used a ladder to reach the 10-foot-tall sculpture, depicting Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare's "The Tempest", and started destroying the figures.His attack was prompted by the personality of the statue's sculptor - they were created by Eric Gill, who is said to have sexually abused his own daughters. According to the activist, the statue should have been removed long ago.He remained up there for over four hours and only came down at 8:45 p.m. with help from a fire brigade, only to be immediately arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

