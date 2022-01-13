Registration was successful!
Man With Hammer Attacks Shakespearean Statue at BBC HQ in London
Man With Hammer Attacks Shakespearean Statue at BBC HQ in London
A hammer-wielding Briton has attacked a statue at the BBC's Broadcasting House in London, bashing it for several hours. According to the Metropolitian Police, officers were called to Portland Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man used a ladder to reach the 10-foot-tall sculpture, depicting Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare's "The Tempest", and started destroying the figures.
A hammer-wielding Briton has attacked a statue at the BBC's Broadcasting House in London, bashing it for several hours. According to the Metropolitian Police, officers were called to Portland Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man used a ladder to reach the 10-foot-tall sculpture, depicting Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare's "The Tempest", and started destroying the figures.His attack was prompted by the personality of the statue's sculptor - they were created by Eric Gill, who is said to have sexually abused his own daughters. According to the activist, the statue should have been removed long ago.He remained up there for over four hours and only came down at 8:45 p.m. with help from a fire brigade, only to be immediately arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
07:32 GMT 13.01.2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materials
Roughly around 2,500 people previously signed an online petition demanding to remove a Shakespearean sculpture installed in 1933.
A hammer-wielding Briton has attacked a statue at the BBC's Broadcasting House in London, bashing it for several hours. According to the Metropolitian Police, officers were called to Portland Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man used a ladder to reach the 10-foot-tall sculpture, depicting Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare's "The Tempest", and started destroying the figures.
His attack was prompted by the personality of the statue's sculptor - they were created by Eric Gill, who is said to have sexually abused his own daughters. According to the activist, the statue should have been removed long ago.

"If this happened decades ago, I wouldn't be here would I?", the man told negotiators.

He remained up there for over four hours and only came down at 8:45 p.m. with help from a fire brigade, only to be immediately arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Popular comments
