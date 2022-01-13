'Love is Dead': Internet Heartbroken Over Momoa-Bonet Split After More Than 16 Years Together

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have shocked fans, announcing they "are parting ways in marriage" after more than 4 years of being husband and wife.Even though the couple noted that they're sharing the announcement with the public "not because we think it's newsworthy", but so they can go about their lives "with dignity and honesty", the news made waves on social media and stole dozens of headlines. Many people have since jokingly rushed to "comfort" the "Aquaman" star and, as they say, "shoot their shot". For some, the news turned out to be yet another blow to the concept of true love...or "for hot people".Of course, the internet could not help but joke about Pete Davidson, infamous for hitting on those recently divorced.Some netizens expressed hope that the split will not affect the friendship between Momoa and musician Lenny Kravitz, who was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993.The actors started dating in 2005 and secretly got married in October 2017. They share two kids, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Momoa has said that meeting Bonet was "more" than just love at first sight, revealing that he'd had a crush on her ever since he was 8 years old, when he saw her on TV. Bonet, for her part, said that he "basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style".Now that their marriage is heading towards splitsville, the couple assured fans that "the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived".
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring", said the joint statement, shared by Jason Momoa on his Instagram account.
