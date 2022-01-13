https://sputniknews.com/20220113/life-has-beaten-me-up-madonna-shocks-fans-with-photo-of-her-legs-covered-with-bruises-1092231302.html

Life Has Beaten Me Up: Madonna Shocks Fans With Photo of Her Legs Covered With Bruises

Pop star Madonna, who is known for her provocative behaviour, has surprised fans by revealing a shocking photo.

Madonna posted several photos on her Instagram on 13 January along with the caption: "Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a F*ck. Only the Devil Cares".Dressed in a Versace robe, leather shorts, and unique sunglasses, she revealed a painful-looking large bruise on her thigh. At the same time, Madonna also released unconventional photos, such as a close-up of her lace lingerie and necklaces and a picture of her sitting on the toilet with her back turned to the camera. Fans of the famous pop star were worried about their beloved singer, taking to the comments section under the post, asking what happened to her leg, but the "Like a Virgin" songstress did not respond. Born in 1958, Madonna shows daring photos and unique fashion sense on her personal Instagram page. Last October, the celebrity became embroiled in a controversy for recreating "Marilyn Monroe's death bed" for American fashion magazine V as the audience found it unappropriate.

