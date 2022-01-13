https://sputniknews.com/20220113/kremlin-blasts-possible-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-as-unfair-competition-1092229081.html

Kremlin Blasts Possible Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition

Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, and linking it to security is "absurd," this once again confirms that this is an attempt at the unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on possible US sanctions against the Russian-led project.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is capable of pumping up to 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia to Europe every year. Its construction was completed in September 2021, but the project is yet to be approved by German regulators.Washington imposed a number of sanctions on the project, claiming it poses a danger to European security, which Moscow and Berlin both rejected.Russia-US TiesPeskov also addressed the growing tensions, as lawmakers in Washington threatened to impose new sanctions against Moscow despite an attempt to mend ties during the recent Russia-US, and Russia-NATO summits.He stressed there is no point in putting more pressure on Russia, and noted that Moscow is determined to continue its dialogue with the US.On Wednesday, Democratic senators in the US presented a new Russia sanctions bill that would bring with it "severe costs" to the Russian economy in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

vot tak "attempts at the unfair economic competition" ... Everything about the zio-west is predicated upon taking advantage of unfair competition. This is how capitalism works. Rather than people getting together and supporting one another, they go the opposite direction, and base a society upon people preying upon and ripping off their neighbors, instead. This is how criminals think and operate, viewing their fellow folk as a resource to be exploited to the max. 2

Alan Conlan President Putin has to hold to his point which is, stopping any further expansion of NATO, now a criminal terrorist organization from its thirty years inflicting terror and carnage on defenceless people. Europe must be freed from this insane stranglehold and be free to accept the friendship of Russia. NATO is obsolete 0

