Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Prince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/kick-in-the-baltics-for-peace-1092237420.html
Kick in the Baltics for Peace
Kick in the Baltics for Peace
There’s a sound reason why Russia insists on a buffer zone of non-NATO countries on its borders. Because some of its neighbors are so unhinged in their... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T15:48+0000
2022-01-13T15:48+0000
russia-nato row on european security
us
russia
columnists
nato expansion
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_0:55:2000:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_034aecddc44b33e1c4c0ad51d85220d6.jpg
This week it is reported that Baltic states are seeking to have more NATO troops and weapons stationed on their territories, according to Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.That means potentially more American, German and British warplanes and tanks massing on the border with Russia than there are already. This militarization of the Baltics by NATO is partly the reason why Russia is demanding new security arrangements in Europe involving a rollback of the US-led military alliance from its borders.It is therefore not unreasonable for Moscow to expect some kind of legal treaty whereby NATO strike weapons are excluded from neighboring states. Especially when those states are irresponsible and irrational in their disregard for maintaining peace.The Russophobia of the Baltic states, as with Poland and certain factions within Ukraine, is an endemic mentality. It stems in part from their own feeling of guilt from collaboration with Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Sometimes, it’s not even guilt. The Baltic countries and Ukraine venerate local figures who were active in oiling the Nazi war machine.Now, of course, the United States and other European members of NATO no doubt knew full well that the admission of these countries into the ranks of the alliance would inevitably intensify the Russophobia of the overall military bloc.The eastward expansion of NATO is deliberately aimed at destabilizing Russia and making sure that Moscow is hampered by existential security concerns. Proclamations of peaceful intent are risible and contemptible. If NATO is peaceful towards Russia then why does it churn out position papers declaring Russia as an enemy?The problem too becomes one of uncontrollable blowback for the United States and the rest of Europe. Arguably, Washington and the major European powers do not want an all-out war with Russia. Such a war would almost certainly escalate into an un-winnable nuclear conflagration.The trouble is when Russophobic reactionary elements are allowed into NATO, and the European Union for that matter, then it becomes very difficult to control the level of destabilization. The entire bloc becomes hostage to the reactionary mindset of the minority. The tail begins to wag the dog.We see this vividly with the Baltic states and Poland and their incessant claims that Russia is an aggressor. These states want more US missiles and NATO troops on their territory due to their obsessive paranoid enmity towards Russia. And the Americans are all too willing to indulge this obsession in order to furnish mega-profits to the US military-industrial complex.The same Cold War mentality plays out towards China too. The Baltic states are damaging strategic commercial relations between the European Union and Beijing all because of some notion of opposing communist China. It’s a ludicrous situation whereby German exports to China may be jeopardized by reactionary politicians in the Baltics.The reactionary minions of Europe would also deny the rest of the continent a vital supply of affordable Russian gas and oil to heat homes and keep inflationary costs down.This is why Russia is absolutely right to insist that there must be a limit to NATO expansion and indeed a rollback to the 1997 configuration of strike forces beyond the Baltics. Despite what the Americans and their flunkey NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg say, Moscow should have a veto over what nations they admit to their ranks. Because some of those nations are susceptible to politics that are deranged in Russophobia and are a very real danger to peace.
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/nato-seeking-to-contain-russia-top-russian-negotiator-says-after-talks-1092209867.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/why-has-ukraine-been-so-important-for-us-russia-policies-since-the-end-of-cold-war-1091394193.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Finian Cunningham
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg
Finian Cunningham
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_306:0:1879:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b79670b6923cdd41531f7c2ceb2ea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, columnists, nato expansion, nato

Kick in the Baltics for Peace

15:48 GMT 13.01.2022
© AP PhotoIn this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Polish Armed Forces General Command a tank takes part in the Dragon 17 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland.
In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Polish Armed Forces General Command a tank takes part in the Dragon 17 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Finian Cunningham - Sputnik International
Finian Cunningham
All materials
There’s a sound reason why Russia insists on a buffer zone of non-NATO countries on its borders. Because some of its neighbors are so unhinged in their Russophobia, it would be irresponsible to see them weaponized.
This week it is reported that Baltic states are seeking to have more NATO troops and weapons stationed on their territories, according to Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
That means potentially more American, German and British warplanes and tanks massing on the border with Russia than there are already. This militarization of the Baltics by NATO is partly the reason why Russia is demanding new security arrangements in Europe involving a rollback of the US-led military alliance from its borders.
And just when those negotiations are underway this week, the Baltic states are pushing for more NATO militarization.
It is therefore not unreasonable for Moscow to expect some kind of legal treaty whereby NATO strike weapons are excluded from neighboring states. Especially when those states are irresponsible and irrational in their disregard for maintaining peace.
Russian-Belarussian joint exercises in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, March 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
NATO Seeks to 'Contain' Russia, There's 'No Room for Common Positive Agenda,' Top Diplomat Says
Yesterday, 16:20 GMT
The Russophobia of the Baltic states, as with Poland and certain factions within Ukraine, is an endemic mentality. It stems in part from their own feeling of guilt from collaboration with Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Sometimes, it’s not even guilt. The Baltic countries and Ukraine venerate local figures who were active in oiling the Nazi war machine.
There is also deep resentment that the Soviet Red Army liberated their countries from the fascist genocide that they were complicit in.
Now, of course, the United States and other European members of NATO no doubt knew full well that the admission of these countries into the ranks of the alliance would inevitably intensify the Russophobia of the overall military bloc.
The eastward expansion of NATO is deliberately aimed at destabilizing Russia and making sure that Moscow is hampered by existential security concerns. Proclamations of peaceful intent are risible and contemptible. If NATO is peaceful towards Russia then why does it churn out position papers declaring Russia as an enemy?
That is why Russia has reason on its side over its insistence that NATO halt its eastward encroachment on its territory. Potential new members of the alliance can be engineered by regime change machinations to harbor reactionary Russophobia.
The problem too becomes one of uncontrollable blowback for the United States and the rest of Europe. Arguably, Washington and the major European powers do not want an all-out war with Russia. Such a war would almost certainly escalate into an un-winnable nuclear conflagration.
The trouble is when Russophobic reactionary elements are allowed into NATO, and the European Union for that matter, then it becomes very difficult to control the level of destabilization. The entire bloc becomes hostage to the reactionary mindset of the minority. The tail begins to wag the dog.
We see this vividly with the Baltic states and Poland and their incessant claims that Russia is an aggressor. These states want more US missiles and NATO troops on their territory due to their obsessive paranoid enmity towards Russia. And the Americans are all too willing to indulge this obsession in order to furnish mega-profits to the US military-industrial complex.
The same Cold War mentality plays out towards China too. The Baltic states are damaging strategic commercial relations between the European Union and Beijing all because of some notion of opposing communist China. It’s a ludicrous situation whereby German exports to China may be jeopardized by reactionary politicians in the Baltics.
Rally to support Ukraine's integration with Europe on Independence Square, Kiev. (File photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Why Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
9 December 2021, 17:45 GMT
The reactionary minions of Europe would also deny the rest of the continent a vital supply of affordable Russian gas and oil to heat homes and keep inflationary costs down.
But in the case of Russia, the European crazies in NATO seem willing to take a Cold War all the way to Hot War.
This is why Russia is absolutely right to insist that there must be a limit to NATO expansion and indeed a rollback to the 1997 configuration of strike forces beyond the Baltics. Despite what the Americans and their flunkey NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg say, Moscow should have a veto over what nations they admit to their ranks. Because some of those nations are susceptible to politics that are deranged in Russophobia and are a very real danger to peace.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:13 GMTPrince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages
16:18 GMTBoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
16:00 GMTHarris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated
15:51 GMTDude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
15:48 GMTKick in the Baltics for Peace
15:43 GMTBiden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
14:18 GMT'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says