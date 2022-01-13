https://sputniknews.com/20220113/kazakh-entrepreneurs-revise-riot-damage-assessment-down-to-215mln---photos-videos-1092234864.html

Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos

Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos

Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) Atameken on Thursday estimated the damage incurred by businesses in the recent unrest at 93.7 billion tenge (over $215 million), which is 10% lower than the most recent assessment.

2022-01-13T13:56+0000

2022-01-13T13:56+0000

2022-01-13T13:56+0000

kazakhstan

riots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092076833_112:0:2821:1524_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c5341ebfe1cf6a83befe956167e768.jpg

A total of 1,731 individuals and legal entities running 2,023 businesses were hit by public unrest in 10 Kazakh regions, Atameken added. Retail, restaurants, the financial sector, logistics, and media suffered the most damage.Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reported that over 50 administrative buildings and 1,300 business facilities were damaged during the protests, which erupted in the Central Asian country in the early days of 2022.As the mass protests turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with the police, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency and addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organisation with a request to assist the country in restoring order.Thereafter, the collective troops of the organisation arrived in Kazakhstan, and on Wednesday, Tokayev announced the beginning of an organised withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent.

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kazakhstan, riots