LIVE: Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) Atameken on Thursday estimated the damage incurred by businesses in the recent unrest at 93.7 billion tenge (over $215 million), which is 10% lower than the most recent assessment.
2022-01-13T13:56+0000
2022-01-13T13:56+0000
kazakhstan
riots
A total of 1,731 individuals and legal entities running 2,023 businesses were hit by public unrest in 10 Kazakh regions, Atameken added. Retail, restaurants, the financial sector, logistics, and media suffered the most damage.Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reported that over 50 administrative buildings and 1,300 business facilities were damaged during the protests, which erupted in the Central Asian country in the early days of 2022.As the mass protests turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with the police, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency and addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organisation with a request to assist the country in restoring order.Thereafter, the collective troops of the organisation arrived in Kazakhstan, and on Wednesday, Tokayev announced the beginning of an organised withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent.
kazakhstan, riots

Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos

13:56 GMT 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increase is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022.
A vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increase is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) Atameken on Thursday estimated the damage incurred by businesses in the recent unrest at 93.7 billion tenge (over $215 million), which is 10% lower than the most recent assessment.

"As of 13 January, enterprises that decided to withdraw from the register of affected businesses addressed the NCE and already began restoration, thereby reducing the preliminary damage estimate from 103.7 billion to 93.7 billion tenge", Atameken said in a statement.

A total of 1,731 individuals and legal entities running 2,023 businesses were hit by public unrest in 10 Kazakh regions, Atameken added. Retail, restaurants, the financial sector, logistics, and media suffered the most damage.
Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reported that over 50 administrative buildings and 1,300 business facilities were damaged during the protests, which erupted in the Central Asian country in the early days of 2022.
As the mass protests turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with the police, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency and addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organisation with a request to assist the country in restoring order.
Thereafter, the collective troops of the organisation arrived in Kazakhstan, and on Wednesday, Tokayev announced the beginning of an organised withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent.
