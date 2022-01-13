Registration was successful!
Just Wanna Get High...or No? Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID Infections, Study Says
Сannabis compounds can combat infections caused by coronavirus, a new study has claimed.
2022-01-13T11:47+0000
2022-01-13T11:47+0000
Сannabis compounds can combat infections caused by coronavirus, a new study has claimed.The research conducted by scientists from Oregon State University called "Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants", was published in the Journal of Natural Products.The study referred to two hemp compounds, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, which are allegedly capable of binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and halting the virus from entering human cells.The effect of the compounds against the "Alpha" and "Beta" variants of COVID-19 were tested by the scientists in a laboratory, namely, the study did not stipulate giving the compounds to people or comparing infection rates in those who use the substances to those who don't.The study comes amid the ongoing spread of the new Omicron variant as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll across the globe. According to Johns Hopkins University's latest estimates, there are 317,186,004 confirmed COVID cases with more than 5.5 million fatalities.
Just Wanna Get High...or No? Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID Infections, Study Says

11:47 GMT 13.01.2022
The COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the global death toll already standing at 5.5 million amid the spread of the new Omicron variant.
The research conducted by scientists from Oregon State University called "Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants", was published in the Journal of Natural Products.
The study referred to two hemp compounds, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, which are allegedly capable of binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and halting the virus from entering human cells.

The researchers argued in the report that "orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2".

The effect of the compounds against the "Alpha" and "Beta" variants of COVID-19 were tested by the scientists in a laboratory, namely, the study did not stipulate giving the compounds to people or comparing infection rates in those who use the substances to those who don't.

Richard van Breemen, one of those who led the research, claimed that "our data show CBDA and CBGA are effective against the two variants we looked at, and we hope that trend will extend to other existing and future variants".

The study comes amid the ongoing spread of the new Omicron variant as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll across the globe. According to Johns Hopkins University's latest estimates, there are 317,186,004 confirmed COVID cases with more than 5.5 million fatalities.
