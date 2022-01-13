https://sputniknews.com/20220113/just-wanna-get-highor-no-cannabis-compounds-prevent-covid-infections-study-says-1092230745.html

Just Wanna Get High...or No? Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID Infections, Study Says

Сannabis compounds can combat infections caused by coronavirus, a new study has claimed.

Сannabis compounds can combat infections caused by coronavirus, a new study has claimed.The research conducted by scientists from Oregon State University called "Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants", was published in the Journal of Natural Products.The study referred to two hemp compounds, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, which are allegedly capable of binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and halting the virus from entering human cells.The effect of the compounds against the "Alpha" and "Beta" variants of COVID-19 were tested by the scientists in a laboratory, namely, the study did not stipulate giving the compounds to people or comparing infection rates in those who use the substances to those who don't.The study comes amid the ongoing spread of the new Omicron variant as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll across the globe. According to Johns Hopkins University's latest estimates, there are 317,186,004 confirmed COVID cases with more than 5.5 million fatalities.

