Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
21:15 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 13.01.2022)
© AP PhotoThis combination of images shows logos for companies from left, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Social media companies are failing to stop manipulated activity, according to a report Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 by NATO-affiliated researchers who said they were easily able to buy tens of thousands of likes, comments and views on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Most of the phony accounts and the activity they engaged in remained online weeks later, even after researchers at the NATO Strategic Command Centre of Excellence flagged it up as fake
© AP Photo
Back in August, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol contacted a slew of websites and social media platforms—including Google, Facebook, Reddit, and Tik Tok—demanding a trove of records that date back to the spring of 2020 and, in part, relate to "efforts to overturn the 2020 election"
The 9-member panel, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirmed in a Thursday memo that it had issued subpoenas to Reddit, Meta, Twitter, and Google parent company Alphabet after receiving "inadequate responses to prior requests for information."
Chairman Thompson asserted that the aforementioned social media companies have access to information that could assist in making sense of how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the deadly storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.
"It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions," Thompson said in a quoted statement.
"We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further," he concluded.
Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 13, 2022