Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/jan-6-panel-subpoenas-records-from-alphabet-meta-twitter--reddit-after-inadequate-responses-1092242177.html
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
Back in August, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol contacted a slew of websites and social media... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T21:15+0000
2022-01-13T21:46+0000
twitter
subpoena
social media
alphabet
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092242790_207:0:2223:1134_1920x0_80_0_0_99de4f9517de8fbfc78c7b78cfb3c0dd.jpg
The 9-member panel, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirmed in a Thursday memo that it had issued subpoenas to Reddit, Meta, Twitter, and Google parent company Alphabet after receiving "inadequate responses to prior requests for information." Chairman Thompson asserted that the aforementioned social media companies have access to information that could assist in making sense of how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the deadly storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. "We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further," he concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092242790_459:0:1971:1134_1920x0_80_0_0_afd5dec59910d82eca82af9443df35ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, subpoena, social media, alphabet, meta

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'

21:15 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 13.01.2022)
© AP PhotoThis combination of images shows logos for companies from left, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Social media companies are failing to stop manipulated activity, according to a report Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 by NATO-affiliated researchers who said they were easily able to buy tens of thousands of likes, comments and views on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Most of the phony accounts and the activity they engaged in remained online weeks later, even after researchers at the NATO Strategic Command Centre of Excellence flagged it up as fake
This combination of images shows logos for companies from left, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Social media companies are failing to stop manipulated activity, according to a report Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 by NATO-affiliated researchers who said they were easily able to buy tens of thousands of likes, comments and views on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Most of the phony accounts and the activity they engaged in remained online weeks later, even after researchers at the NATO Strategic Command Centre of Excellence flagged it up as fake - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Being updated
Back in August, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol contacted a slew of websites and social media platforms—including Google, Facebook, Reddit, and Tik Tok—demanding a trove of records that date back to the spring of 2020 and, in part, relate to "efforts to overturn the 2020 election"
The 9-member panel, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirmed in a Thursday memo that it had issued subpoenas to Reddit, Meta, Twitter, and Google parent company Alphabet after receiving "inadequate responses to prior requests for information."
Chairman Thompson asserted that the aforementioned social media companies have access to information that could assist in making sense of how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the deadly storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

"It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions," Thompson said in a quoted statement.

"We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further," he concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:46 GMTAs China Declares Type 055 Cruiser Lhasa Battle-Worthy, Two More Reportedly Begun in Dalian
21:46 GMTMike Flynn Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Modern-Day Pontius Pilate'
21:35 GMTGood News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
21:30 GMT'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus
21:15 GMTJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
21:06 GMTConor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs
18:47 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car
18:32 GMTUS House Passes Voting Rights Bill, Sends Measure to Senate for Consideration
18:22 GMTPolice in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters
18:14 GMTScientists Develop Tool for 'Printing' Cheap Quantum Computers' 'Processors' Using Atoms
18:07 GMTUS Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service
17:43 GMTToo Sexy For This? Drake Could Face Lawsuit For Putting Hot Sauce in Used Condom
17:33 GMTTop 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore
17:26 GMTWatch: Air Defenses Gun Down Inbound Rockets Over US' Baghdad Embassy
17:25 GMTFour More US Diplomats Reportedly Hit by ‘Havana Syndrome’ in Europe
17:13 GMTPrince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages Amid Sex Abuse Scandal
16:18 GMTBoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
16:00 GMTHarris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated
15:51 GMTDude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
15:48 GMTKick in the Baltics for Peace