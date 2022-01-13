Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/iran-releases-animated-video-showing-drone-strike-on-trumps-residence-1092236934.html
Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted an animated video showing a drone strike on former US President... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
The video shows an Iranian agent remotely controlling a combat robot which infiltrates Trump's residence in Florida, where the former US president is playing golf with other high-ranking officials. The agent then sends Trump a text saying "Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price" and launches a strike.Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. On Saturday, Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination, including Head of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence

15:19 GMT 13.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted an animated video showing a drone strike on former US President Donald Trump in an act of revenge for the assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.
The video shows an Iranian agent remotely controlling a combat robot which infiltrates Trump's residence in Florida, where the former US president is playing golf with other high-ranking officials. The agent then sends Trump a text saying "Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price" and launches a strike.
Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. On Saturday, Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination, including Head of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
Iran Gave 'Stinging Slap on America's Face' in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
10 January, 12:01 GMT
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
