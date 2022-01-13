https://sputniknews.com/20220113/iran-releases-animated-video-showing-drone-strike-on-trumps-residence-1092236934.html

Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence

The website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted an animated video showing a drone strike on former US President...

The video shows an Iranian agent remotely controlling a combat robot which infiltrates Trump's residence in Florida, where the former US president is playing golf with other high-ranking officials. The agent then sends Trump a text saying "Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price" and launches a strike.Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. On Saturday, Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination, including Head of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

