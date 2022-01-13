Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Reveal How His Addiction, Infidelity Ruined Their Marriage
Her recollection of events ahead of their divorce in 2017 will come as a chance to glimpse the story from a new perspective. Hunter Biden earlier presented his own memory of those events, including the affair with his late brother's wife and struggle with alcohol addiction.
Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is planning to release a tell-all book detailing her last years before their divorce, as well as how she had to "heal" afterwards. The book, which will take on Hunter Biden's cheating and substance abuse, according to its description, is set to be released in June 2022.
While there are little details so far on the exact contents of Buhle's "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing", its author told People magazine that it will detail how Hunter Biden's actions destroyed their marriage.
"Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realised through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own".
Buhle expressed hope that the book might become "meaningful to those who have been through addiction or divorce", while the publisher of the tell-all tome describes it as a "page-turning and heartbreaking" account of events that led to the split between Buhle and Hunter Biden.
Biden himself recalled this period of his life in a memoir of his own called "Beautiful Things". He namely detailed his affair with Hallie Biden, who at the time had just lost her husband, Biden's brother Beau. Hunter Biden also revealed the severity of his addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine.
"[At one time I was] so desperate for a drink that I couldn't make the one-block walk between a liquor store and my apartment without uncapping the bottle to take a swig", Biden recalled in his book released in 2021.
It's unclear whether Buhle's memoir will make new bombshell revelations about that period, but the book's release is set five months ahead of the 2022 midterm elections during which the party of Hunter's father, President Joe Biden, risks losing control of Congress. Joe Biden's own sinking approval ratings are among the reasons that could potentially cause another "shellacking" for the Democratic Party – an almost traditional loss in the first midterms after the election of a new POTUS-Democrat.