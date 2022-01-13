Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Russian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/french-teachers-rally-in-paris-to-protest-against-anti-covid-measures-1092231391.html
French Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures
French Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures
The unions claimed that up to 75 percent of teachers will be protesting over anti-pandemic rules for classrooms. The outcry comes after Prime Minister Jean Castex announced relaxing COVID protocols, as educators believe this decision makes schools unsafe.
2022-01-13T12:53+0000
2022-01-13T12:53+0000
france
paris
teachers
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092232577_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a68cc76210b837caea8e95c897c3575.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris as education unions hold a mass demonstration against the current handling of the pandemic by French authorities. Teachers are protesting after the government changed the rules on testing for students three times this month. They are also demanding the authorities to provide masks for staff and students, as face coverings have been mandatory in French schools since 2020.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
French teachers and school personnel protest against govt’s policy on COVID-19 measures
French teachers and school personnel protest against govt’s policy on COVID-19 measures
2022-01-13T12:53+0000
true
PT52M19S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092232577_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bb59defbc09408d5813fdf142c8275ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, paris, teachers, covid-19, видео

French Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures

12:53 GMT 13.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The unions claimed that up to 75 percent of teachers will be protesting over anti-pandemic rules for classrooms. The outcry comes after Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a relaxation of COVID protocols, as educators believe this decision makes schools unsafe.
Sputnik is live from Paris as education unions hold a mass demonstration against the current handling of the pandemic by French authorities.
Teachers are protesting after the government changed the rules on testing for students three times this month. They are also demanding the authorities to provide masks for staff and students, as face coverings have been mandatory in French schools since 2020.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says
13:16 GMTZombie Apocalypse or Trump Trail? Speculations Arise Over 'Concrete Walls' Erected Near White House
12:53 GMTFrench Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures
12:40 GMTLife Has Beaten Me Up: Madonna Shocks Fans With Photo of Her Legs Covered With Bruises
12:30 GMTHunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Reveal How His Addiction, Infidelity Ruined Their Marriage
12:29 GMTEnjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetit in Beckham Family Style
12:17 GMTAlarm Bells for BJP in India's Goa as Scores of Christian Politicians Desert Party Ahead of Polls
11:47 GMTJust Wanna Get High...or No? Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID Infections, Study Says
11:45 GMT'Strange Metal' Discovered by Scientists Could Lead to Understanding of Three-Decade-Long Mystery
11:44 GMTBlood Bond: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged
11:43 GMTAustralia Ponders Cancelling Novak Djokovic's Visa Even After His Inclusion in Australian Open Draw
11:43 GMTNew OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
11:03 GMT'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future