French Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures

The unions claimed that up to 75 percent of teachers will be protesting over anti-pandemic rules for classrooms. The outcry comes after Prime Minister Jean Castex announced relaxing COVID protocols, as educators believe this decision makes schools unsafe.

Sputnik is live from Paris as education unions hold a mass demonstration against the current handling of the pandemic by French authorities. Teachers are protesting after the government changed the rules on testing for students three times this month. They are also demanding the authorities to provide masks for staff and students, as face coverings have been mandatory in French schools since 2020.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

