Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/explosive-death-of-giant-star-witnessed-for-first-time-by-astronomers-in-hawaii-1092221255.html
Explosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
Explosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
For the first time scientists have witnessed a supernova; the explosion of a red supergiant star. The red supergiant, named SN 2020tlf, was being monitored after it was first spotted in the summer of 2020.
2022-01-13T00:52+0000
2022-01-13T00:52+0000
hawaii
astronomers
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092221380_0:0:1346:758_1920x0_80_0_0_8affc952a841457fbd846ba48b69da93.png
The red supergiant is 10 times larger than the Earth’s sun and was first located 120 million light-years from Earth. For perspective, one light-year is the distance light is able to travel within 365.25 days. The explosion was captured by telescopes at the W.M. Keck Observatory atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii.Though supernovas are ordinarily only detected after they collapse, scientists reportedly had their eye on the star more than 100 days before it died and then exploded. The star was detected in the summer of 2020 during a survey conducted by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS telescope, according to Jacobson-Galan, an NSF graduate research fellow at UC Berkeley.The astronomers describe the visual of the red giant's death as great flashes of light and giant globs of gas exploding from the surface of the star. The violent show put on by the star surprised astronomers as previous observations had yet to yield such visuals.The life cycle of most stars follows this path: protostar, main sequence star, then - depending on size - red supergiant star, and finally collapsing into a supernova, before becoming either a black hole or a neutron star.Jacobson-Galan was ecstatic, “Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary Type II supernova. For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode!”According to the Office of Science, the collapse of a giant star is so powerful it creates new atomic nuclei. Supernovae are one of the original sources of elements heavier than iron, and the iron in our blood can be traced to supernovae which occurred before the birth of our sun.
1
hawaii
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092221380_34:0:1046:759_1920x0_80_0_0_d7bef7350c0614a327592ba730e20fcd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hawaii, astronomers, space

Explosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii

00:52 GMT 13.01.2022
© W. M. Keck Observatory/Adam MakarenkoAn artist's rendition of a red supergiant star transitioning into a Type II supernova, emitting a violent eruption of radiation and gas on its dying breath before collapsing and exploding.
An artist's rendition of a red supergiant star transitioning into a Type II supernova, emitting a violent eruption of radiation and gas on its dying breath before collapsing and exploding. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© W. M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
For the first time scientists have witnessed a supernova; the explosion of a red supergiant star. The red supergiant, named SN 2020tlf, was being monitored after it was first spotted in the summer of 2020.
The red supergiant is 10 times larger than the Earth’s sun and was first located 120 million light-years from Earth. For perspective, one light-year is the distance light is able to travel within 365.25 days. The explosion was captured by telescopes at the W.M. Keck Observatory atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii.
Though supernovas are ordinarily only detected after they collapse, scientists reportedly had their eye on the star more than 100 days before it died and then exploded. The star was detected in the summer of 2020 during a survey conducted by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS telescope, according to Jacobson-Galan, an NSF graduate research fellow at UC Berkeley.
The astronomers describe the visual of the red giant's death as great flashes of light and giant globs of gas exploding from the surface of the star. The violent show put on by the star surprised astronomers as previous observations had yet to yield such visuals.
Astrophysicist Raffaella Margutti, the senior author of a study of the supernova said in a statement, “We’ve never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star where we see it produce such a luminous emission, then collapse and combust, until now.”
The life cycle of most stars follows this path: protostar, main sequence star, then - depending on size - red supergiant star, and finally collapsing into a supernova, before becoming either a black hole or a neutron star.
Jacobson-Galan was ecstatic, “Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary Type II supernova. For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode!”
According to the Office of Science, the collapse of a giant star is so powerful it creates new atomic nuclei. Supernovae are one of the original sources of elements heavier than iron, and the iron in our blood can be traced to supernovae which occurred before the birth of our sun.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
YesterdayMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
YesterdayWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
YesterdayGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
YesterdayNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
YesterdayMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
YesterdayPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
YesterdayAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
YesterdayModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
YesterdayNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
YesterdayUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan