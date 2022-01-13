Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/explosion-reportedly-rocks-baghdad-hours-after-air-defenses-down-rockets-near-embassy-1092243570.html
Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Hours After Air Defenses Down Rockets Near Embassy
Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Hours After Air Defenses Down Rockets Near Embassy
An explosion was reported in northern Baghdad early on Friday morning, hours after a thwarted rocket attack against the US embassy there. 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
The boom was reportedly heard in Adhamiya, a district in Baghdad about 4 miles north of the heavily fortified Green Zone housing the US embassy campus, according to Al-Arabiya.The incident happened at the offices of Takadum, the political party of Mohammed al-Halbousi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament. A day prior, a hand grenade was reportedly thrown at the building. Last week, Halbousi won re-election to a second term as speaker, following recent national elections in which Takadum came in second place. However, the vote was marred by intense factional disputes and a grouping of Shiite parties abstained from the vote.Emergency crews were reportedly rushing to the scene.Earlier in the night, the skies over Baghdad were lit up by US air defenses as a C-RAM system intercepted two rockets targeting the US embassy. Officially, no damage was caused by the incident, but video posted on social media showed one of the rockets falling on a school and exploding.
23:07 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 23:22 GMT 13.01.2022)
An explosion was reported in northern Baghdad early on Friday morning, hours after a thwarted rocket attack against the US embassy there.
The boom was reportedly heard in Adhamiya, a district in Baghdad about 4 miles north of the heavily fortified Green Zone housing the US embassy campus, according to Al-Arabiya.
The incident happened at the offices of Takadum, the political party of Mohammed al-Halbousi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament. A day prior, a hand grenade was reportedly thrown at the building.
Last week, Halbousi won re-election to a second term as speaker, following recent national elections in which Takadum came in second place. However, the vote was marred by intense factional disputes and a grouping of Shiite parties abstained from the vote.
Emergency crews were reportedly rushing to the scene.
Earlier in the night, the skies over Baghdad were lit up by US air defenses as a C-RAM system intercepted two rockets targeting the US embassy. Officially, no damage was caused by the incident, but video posted on social media showed one of the rockets falling on a school and exploding.
