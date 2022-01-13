https://sputniknews.com/20220113/explosion-reportedly-rocks-baghdad-hours-after-air-defenses-down-rockets-near-embassy-1092243570.html

Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Hours After Air Defenses Down Rockets Near Embassy

An explosion was reported in northern Baghdad early on Friday morning, hours after a thwarted rocket attack against the US embassy there. 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

The boom was reportedly heard in Adhamiya, a district in Baghdad about 4 miles north of the heavily fortified Green Zone housing the US embassy campus, according to Al-Arabiya.The incident happened at the offices of Takadum, the political party of Mohammed al-Halbousi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament. A day prior, a hand grenade was reportedly thrown at the building. Last week, Halbousi won re-election to a second term as speaker, following recent national elections in which Takadum came in second place. However, the vote was marred by intense factional disputes and a grouping of Shiite parties abstained from the vote.Emergency crews were reportedly rushing to the scene.Earlier in the night, the skies over Baghdad were lit up by US air defenses as a C-RAM system intercepted two rockets targeting the US embassy. Officially, no damage was caused by the incident, but video posted on social media showed one of the rockets falling on a school and exploding.

