Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/enjoy-lunch-ahole-how-to-say-bon-appetite-in-beckham-family-style-1092231555.html
Enjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetite in Beckham Family Style
Enjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetite in Beckham Family Style
They are one of the most followed celebrity marriages with the two regularly documenting their relationship on social media, but Victoria’s latest story on Instagram has left followers and fans of the couple bewildered.
2022-01-13T12:29+0000
2022-01-13T12:29+0000
david beckham
love
relationship
victoria beckham
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106909/19/1069091970_0:182:3701:2264_1920x0_80_0_0_e9a27bc077c7dc49e945d8736daa6f79.jpg
Angel, sugar lips, honey, monkey, snuggle bear, starshine – these are some of the nicknames people use to call their significant others, both publicly and in private. There are times, however, when couples resort to less affectionate nicknames, which no one should know and it appears former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has revealed the one her husband David Beckham uses. The 47-year-old posted a story on Instagram showing a lunch box the football star apparently prepared for her and the message David Beckham left. It read:The singer and fashion designer was apparently touched by her husband's kindness as she wrote: "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch David Beckham".The couple, who has been married since 1999 and has four kids, are no strangers to poking fun at each other on social media. In 2020, Victoria posted a photo of a football fan with a poster saying "I'm just here for Posh Spice". The Manchester United star "took revenge" on his wife in a social media post to commemorate the couple's 22nd anniversary, in which David mentioned that he is two years younger than Victoria.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106909/19/1069091970_229:0:3485:2442_1920x0_80_0_0_ec97d491d6629cbe2c9194ff7ecd5b62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
david beckham, love, relationship, victoria beckham, viral

Enjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetite in Beckham Family Style

12:29 GMT 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Danny LawsonDavid and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Danny Lawson
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
They are one of the most followed celebrity marriages, with the two regularly documenting their relationship on social media, but Victoria's latest story on Instagram has left followers and fans of the couple bewildered.
Angel, sugar lips, honey, monkey, snuggle bear, starshine – these are some of the nicknames people use to call their significant others, both publicly and in private. There are times, however, when couples resort to less affectionate nicknames, which no one should know and it appears former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has revealed the one her husband David Beckham uses.

The 47-year-old posted a story on Instagram showing a lunch box the football star apparently prepared for her and the message David Beckham left. It read:

"Enjoy lunch ****hole. Come home happier. Lots of love. You know who".

The singer and fashion designer was apparently touched by her husband's kindness as she wrote: "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch David Beckham".

The couple, who has been married since 1999 and has four kids, are no strangers to poking fun at each other on social media. In 2020, Victoria posted a photo of a football fan with a poster saying "I'm just here for Posh Spice".
The Manchester United star "took revenge" on his wife in a social media post to commemorate the couple's 22nd anniversary, in which David mentioned that he is two years younger than Victoria.

"To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday (I'm still 45 btw)", the message read.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:30 GMTHunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Reveal How His Addiction, Infidelity Ruined Their Marriage
12:29 GMTEnjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetite in Beckham Family Style
12:17 GMTAlarm Bells for BJP in India's Goa as Scores of Christian Politicians Desert Party Ahead of Polls
11:47 GMTJust Wanna Get High...or No? Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID Infections, Study Says
11:45 GMT'Strange Metal' Discovered by Scientists Could Lead to Understanding of Three-Decade-Long Mystery
11:43 GMTAustralia Ponders Cancelling Novak Djokovic's Visa Even After His Inclusion in Australian Open Draw
11:43 GMTNew OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
11:03 GMT'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future
10:49 GMT'Love is Dead': Internet Heartbroken Over Momoa-Bonet Split After More Than 16 Years Together
10:48 GMTAustralian Start-up to Build World's First Hypersonic 'Spaceplane' Using 3D Printers
10:42 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Set to Pay $13 Mln to Sex Abuse Accuser Guiffre in Out-of-Court Settlement
10:35 GMTWe Live in Simulation: Reports of Trump vs Clinton Rematch Cause Stir Online
10:20 GMTKremlin Blasts Possible Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition
09:22 GMTBoJo Cancels Thursday Lancashire Visit as Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
09:19 GMTBiden's Approval Rating Hits New Low, Dropping to 33%, Poll Suggests
08:12 GMTSpain Reportedly Probing If Unvaccinated Djokovic Entered Country Illegally Ahead of Melbourne Trip
08:07 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers Handing Over Strategic Objects in Kazakhstan as Riots Cease
07:55 GMTOoh La La! US Food and Drug Administration Revokes Standard of Identity for French Dressing
07:32 GMTMan With Hammer Attacks Shakespearean Statue at BBC HQ in London
07:28 GMTInternet Services Snapped in India's Itanagar After Youth Association Calls for Shutdown