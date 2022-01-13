Enjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetite in Beckham Family Style
© AP Photo / Danny LawsonDavid and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.
They are one of the most followed celebrity marriages, with the two regularly documenting their relationship on social media, but Victoria's latest story on Instagram has left followers and fans of the couple bewildered.
Angel, sugar lips, honey, monkey, snuggle bear, starshine – these are some of the nicknames people use to call their significant others, both publicly and in private. There are times, however, when couples resort to less affectionate nicknames, which no one should know and it appears former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has revealed the one her husband David Beckham uses.
The 47-year-old posted a story on Instagram showing a lunch box the football star apparently prepared for her and the message David Beckham left. It read:
"Enjoy lunch ****hole. Come home happier. Lots of love. You know who".
The singer and fashion designer was apparently touched by her husband's kindness as she wrote: "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch David Beckham".
The couple, who has been married since 1999 and has four kids, are no strangers to poking fun at each other on social media. In 2020, Victoria posted a photo of a football fan with a poster saying "I'm just here for Posh Spice".
The Manchester United star "took revenge" on his wife in a social media post to commemorate the couple's 22nd anniversary, in which David mentioned that he is two years younger than Victoria.
"To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday (I'm still 45 btw)", the message read.