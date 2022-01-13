Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Prince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/dude-you-must-be-tripping-kremlin-responds-to-rumours-of-kanye-wests-meeting-with-putin-1092236451.html
Dude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
Dude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
Earlier this week, Billboard magazine reported, citing the musician’s confidant and strategic advisor Ameer Sudan, that West, now known as Ye, plans to make Russia his second home as he wants to expand his business in the country.
2022-01-13T15:51+0000
2022-01-13T15:51+0000
society
russia
vladimir putin
catholicism
christianity
kanye west
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/05/1077270557_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_adf5cea2f94349157f341bcbcb739413.jpg
The Kremlin has responded to rumours that President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with US rapper Kanye West as spokesman Dmitriy Peskov dismissed the reports that the administration is in talks with the musician’s team about staging shows in Russia.Asked whether the Russian head of state is familiar with the rapper’s activities and his music, the spokesman said that his knowledge was "not deep enough to be able to offer an assessment".The statement comes a day after the musician’s PR representative Pierre Rougier dismissed Billboard’s story about West, who is now known as Ye after a name change. Rougier described the article as "fabricated" and a “work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people”.Billboard cited the rapper’s confidant and strategic adviser Ameer Sudan as saying that Ye wants to make Russia his "second home". "He will be spending a lot of time out there," Ameer Sudan said.According to Sudan, Ye wants to expand his business by teaming up with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov and his son Emin, who is a musician. In particular, Ye wants to hold his infamous Sunday Service in one of the venues owned by the Agalarov family. The business deal - as well as the concerts - could raise the musician’s wealth to more than $10 billion, the adviser added. Sudan said that the rapper has long wanted to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and wants invite the politician to one of his gospel shows but he might struggle. The Russian head of state is known to dislike hip-hop and rap music: in 2018, during a meeting on culture, Putin said that rap is based on three pillars - sex, drugs and protest - something the politician argued leads to degradation of the population.
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/russia-to-be-second-home-for-kanye-ye-west-meeting-with-putin-in-the-cards-claims-confidant-1092196273.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/05/1077270557_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36e192cbec896c5eecc60230f4d2c4f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, russia, vladimir putin, catholicism, christianity, kanye west

Dude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin

15:51 GMT 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/InvisionKanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York.
Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, Billboard magazine reported, citing the musician’s confidant and strategic adviser Ameer Sudan, that West, now known as Ye, plans to make Russia his second home as he wants to expand his business in the country.
The Kremlin has responded to rumours that President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with US rapper Kanye West as spokesman Dmitriy Peskov dismissed the reports that the administration is in talks with the musician’s team about staging shows in Russia.

"I don’t think that the presidential administration is the executor vis-à-vis ... the organisation of [Kanye's] trip", Peskov said.

Asked whether the Russian head of state is familiar with the rapper’s activities and his music, the spokesman said that his knowledge was "not deep enough to be able to offer an assessment".
The statement comes a day after the musician’s PR representative Pierre Rougier dismissed Billboard’s story about West, who is now known as Ye after a name change. Rougier described the article as "fabricated" and a “work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people”.
Billboard cited the rapper’s confidant and strategic adviser Ameer Sudan as saying that Ye wants to make Russia his "second home". "He will be spending a lot of time out there," Ameer Sudan said.
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
Russia to Be ‘Second Home’ For Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Meeting With Putin In the Cards, Claims ‘Confidant’
Yesterday, 08:14 GMT
According to Sudan, Ye wants to expand his business by teaming up with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov and his son Emin, who is a musician. In particular, Ye wants to hold his infamous Sunday Service in one of the venues owned by the Agalarov family. The business deal - as well as the concerts - could raise the musician’s wealth to more than $10 billion, the adviser added.
Sudan said that the rapper has long wanted to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and wants invite the politician to one of his gospel shows but he might struggle. The Russian head of state is known to dislike hip-hop and rap music: in 2018, during a meeting on culture, Putin said that rap is based on three pillars - sex, drugs and protest - something the politician argued leads to degradation of the population.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:13 GMTPrince Andrew Gives Up Military Titles, Patronages
16:18 GMTBoJo's Apology Over #PartyGate Triggers Wave of Memes
16:00 GMTHarris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated
15:51 GMTDude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
15:48 GMTKick in the Baltics for Peace
15:43 GMTBiden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
14:18 GMT'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says