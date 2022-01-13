Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/draw-for-australian-open-delayed-amid-novak-djokovics-uncertain-status-1092223881.html
Draw for Australian Open Delayed Amid Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Status
Draw for Australian Open Delayed Amid Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Status
Tennis No 1 Novak Djokovic was detained at Melbourne Airport and has been held in hotel quarantine since 6 January because he had not been vaccinated. 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T04:31+0000
2022-01-13T04:46+0000
sport
tennis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Australian Open draw was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to uncertainty over Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa status. The draw was initially expected to take place at 3 p.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT) in Melbourne, but the organisers notified the press about the delay. The event was later scheduled for 4:15 p.m. local time.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, tennis

Draw for Australian Open Delayed Amid Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Status

04:31 GMT 13.01.2022 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 13.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Tennis No 1 Novak Djokovic was detained at Melbourne Airport and has been held in hotel quarantine since 6 January because he had not been vaccinated.
The Australian Open draw was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to uncertainty over Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa status. The draw was initially expected to take place at 3 p.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT) in Melbourne, but the organisers notified the press about the delay. The event was later scheduled for 4:15 p.m. local time.
011001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:31 GMTDraw for Australian Open Delayed Amid Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Status
04:05 GMTUS Says China Violated Bilateral Transportation Pact in Canceling Flights Over COVID-19 Concerns
04:01 GMTNumber of People Detained in Kazakh City of Shymkent Amid Unrest Tops 3,500 - Reports
03:56 GMTTrump Abruptly Ends Contentious NPR Interview When Challenged Over Election Fraud
03:16 GMTTrump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status
01:51 GMTChina Building Materials Academy & Saudi Aramco Partner to Develop Non-Metals Construction Material
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
YesterdayMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
YesterdayWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
YesterdayGOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Rejects Info, Testimony Request From ‘Illegitimate’ Jan. 6 Panel
YesterdayGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
YesterdayNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet