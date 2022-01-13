https://sputniknews.com/20220113/draw-for-australian-open-delayed-amid-novak-djokovics-uncertain-status-1092223881.html

Draw for Australian Open Delayed Amid Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Status

Draw for Australian Open Delayed Amid Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Status

Tennis No 1 Novak Djokovic was detained at Melbourne Airport and has been held in hotel quarantine since 6 January because he had not been vaccinated. 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T04:31+0000

2022-01-13T04:31+0000

2022-01-13T04:46+0000

sport

tennis

The Australian Open draw was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to uncertainty over Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa status. The draw was initially expected to take place at 3 p.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT) in Melbourne, but the organisers notified the press about the delay. The event was later scheduled for 4:15 p.m. local time.

