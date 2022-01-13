https://sputniknews.com/20220113/dont-want-to-fight-for-seventh-place-cristiano-ronaldo-drops-big-hint-about-his-man-utd-future-1092227677.html

'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future

For the past three weeks, speculation has been mounting about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United with recent reports suggesting that he's fed up... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he might quit Old Trafford if Man United fails to finish in the top three in the UK Premier League this season.CR7 has even openly declared that he rejoined United to win trophies - something he has done all his life - and wasn't interested in ending the tournament in sixth or seventh spot."Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don't see any other position for Manchester United," Ronaldo told British television network Sky Sports.United have had a miserable season so far and presently occupy seventh position in the English league despite the club's top brass sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mid-season and appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim boss. But the German's arrival hasn't brought about the desired dramatic return to form for United and pundits, including ex-United skipper Paul Scholes, have slammed the club's decision to pick Rangnick as manager.Their contempt, however, is not shared by Ronaldo who was loud in his praise for the newcomer and fully backed the former Schalke head coach. But he added that it would take some time before United delivered results under him. "He arrived here five weeks ago. He changed many things but he needs time to put his ideas through the players and on the pitch. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job," Ronaldo continued. "We know we don't play the best football, as we should do, but we have many games to improve. Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time," the legendary footballer urged.

