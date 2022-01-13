Registration was successful!
'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future
'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future
For the past three weeks, speculation has been mounting about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United with recent reports suggesting that he's fed up... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he might quit Old Trafford if Man United fails to finish in the top three in the UK Premier League this season.CR7 has even openly declared that he rejoined United to win trophies - something he has done all his life - and wasn't interested in ending the tournament in sixth or seventh spot."Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don't see any other position for Manchester United," Ronaldo told British television network Sky Sports.United have had a miserable season so far and presently occupy seventh position in the English league despite the club's top brass sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mid-season and appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim boss. But the German's arrival hasn't brought about the desired dramatic return to form for United and pundits, including ex-United skipper Paul Scholes, have slammed the club's decision to pick Rangnick as manager.Their contempt, however, is not shared by Ronaldo who was loud in his praise for the newcomer and fully backed the former Schalke head coach. But he added that it would take some time before United delivered results under him. "He arrived here five weeks ago. He changed many things but he needs time to put his ideas through the players and on the pitch. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job," Ronaldo continued. "We know we don't play the best football, as we should do, but we have many games to improve. Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time," the legendary footballer urged.
football, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, premier league, manager, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, head coach, football star, paul scholes, ole gunnar solskjær

'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future

11:03 GMT 13.01.2022
Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on December 11, 2021
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
For the past three weeks, speculation has been mounting about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United with recent reports suggesting that he's fed up and desperate to get out of Old Trafford. The Portuguese maestro even held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, to discuss his present situation at the iconic English club.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he might quit Old Trafford if Man United fails to finish in the top three in the UK Premier League this season.
CR7 has even openly declared that he rejoined United to win trophies - something he has done all his life - and wasn't interested in ending the tournament in sixth or seventh spot.
"Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don't see any other position for Manchester United," Ronaldo told British television network Sky Sports.
"I don't want to be here in the club to fight to be in sixth or seventh place. I am here to try to win, to compete. I believe if we change our mind we can achieve big things," he added.
United have had a miserable season so far and presently occupy seventh position in the English league despite the club's top brass sacking manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mid-season and appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim boss.
But the German's arrival hasn't brought about the desired dramatic return to form for United and pundits, including ex-United skipper Paul Scholes, have slammed the club's decision to pick Rangnick as manager.
Their contempt, however, is not shared by Ronaldo who was loud in his praise for the newcomer and fully backed the former Schalke head coach. But he added that it would take some time before United delivered results under him.
"He arrived here five weeks ago. He changed many things but he needs time to put his ideas through the players and on the pitch. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job," Ronaldo continued.
"We know we don't play the best football, as we should do, but we have many games to improve. Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time," the legendary footballer urged.
