https://sputniknews.com/20220113/denmark-announces-fourth-vaccine-shot-to-vulnerable-groups-amid-omicron-wave-1092224490.html

Denmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave

Denmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave

The Danish health authorities will soon offer fourth vaccine shots to particularly vulnerable groups, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has announced.

2022-01-13T05:51+0000

2022-01-13T05:51+0000

2022-01-13T05:51+0000

omicron covid strain

denmark

news

vaccination

scandinavia

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082666671_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b440ec800e51dfeac79a67bd83d89114.jpg

The Danish health authorities will soon offer fourth vaccine shots to particularly vulnerable groups, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has announced.At a time when nearly 55 percent of Danes have received their third shot against COVID-19, the rollout of the next booster is already on the way.So far, only a tiny fraction of Danes, including a handful of arthritis patients, have been offered a fourth shot in an attempt to bolster their weakened immune system. This week and the next, however, second boosters will be administered to a broader group of people.According to Brostrøm, nursing home residents and the oldest in the community are also being considered for the fourth shots as well."So far, they are well protected by the third shot, which they got in the autumn and early winter. But if we see something that makes us think we should act, then we'll do it", Brostrøm said.Denmark is currently being swept by a COVID-19 wave, having recently surpassed a milestone of 1 million COVID-19 cases in a nation of 5.8 million. The infection has been languishing at the highest level ever and is being driven by the novel Omicron strain, seen as more infectious yet with milder consequences.Worldwide, experience with the fourth shot is quite limited. Shortly before the new year began, Israel decided to administer a new round of re-vaccinations for particularly vulnerable groups.Some 150 employees at the Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv have been vaccinated for a fourth time and have had their blood examined before and after the jab. While the measurements indicated that the number of antibodies jumped five-fold one week after the vaccination, many experienced side effects such as muscle cramps and headaches.In 2022, Chile became the first country in Latin America to announce fourth shots for immunocompromised residents.

https://sputniknews.com/20220102/omicron-more-apt-at-sidestepping-immunity-though-less-contagious-than-feared--danish-study-1091972472.html

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, news, vaccination, scandinavia, omicron strain