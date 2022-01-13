Registration was successful!
Conor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs
Conor McGregor's $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs
UFC star Conor McGregor had his Dublin pub attacked on Wednesday when “suspects on scooters” threw Molotov cocktails at the establishment, which had been... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
McGregor bought the building in his hometown for a costly $2.2 million in 2019. The 33-year-old mixed martial artist was hosting a taste testing event at the pub the same night of the attack, but was not present when the incident occured. No injuries and no damages to the building were found.The Gardai is the national police service of the Republic of Ireland. To date, no arrests have been made in the case.“There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property,” unidentified sources told Dublin Live.The UFC star, whose Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12 generated $1 billion in its first year of sales alone, was listed as the wealthiest sportsman in 2021 by Forbes. Before McGregor became a professional fighter, he was a plumber’s apprentice making $150 per cage fight.Rumors have circulated in Irish and British tabloids regarding McGregor’s relationship with Irish gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan. In 2017, it was believed that McGregor got into a pub brawl with a close tie to Whelan, and McGregor’s sister Aoife McGregor paid a second visit to the Kinahan cartel gangster in prison earlier this month.McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg he sustained after his UFC 264 loss to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier and won’t be expected to return to the caged ring until later this year.
UFC star Conor McGregor had his Dublin pub attacked on Wednesday when “suspects on scooters” threw Molotov cocktails at the establishment, which had been hosting a taste testing event at the time.
McGregor bought the building in his hometown for a costly $2.2 million in 2019. The 33-year-old mixed martial artist was hosting a taste testing event at the pub the same night of the attack, but was not present when the incident occured. No injuries and no damages to the building were found.
“There was no damage done to any patrons, employees, or the Forge, and Mr. McGregor was not on the premises at the time of the incident,” Black Forge Inn management said in their statement to MMA Fighting. “The Gardai have opened an investigation into the event. We are open and busy as always.”
The Gardai is the national police service of the Republic of Ireland. To date, no arrests have been made in the case.
“There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property,” unidentified sources told Dublin Live.
The UFC star, whose Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12 generated $1 billion in its first year of sales alone, was listed as the wealthiest sportsman in 2021 by Forbes. Before McGregor became a professional fighter, he was a plumber’s apprentice making $150 per cage fight.
Rumors have circulated in Irish and British tabloids regarding McGregor’s relationship with Irish gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan. In 2017, it was believed that McGregor got into a pub brawl with a close tie to Whelan, and McGregor’s sister Aoife McGregor paid a second visit to the Kinahan cartel gangster in prison earlier this month.
McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg he sustained after his UFC 264 loss to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier and won’t be expected to return to the caged ring until later this year.
