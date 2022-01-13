https://sputniknews.com/20220113/conor-mcgregors-22-million-dublin-pub-attacked-by-petrol-bombs-1092242029.html

Conor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs

Conor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs

UFC star Conor McGregor had his Dublin pub attacked on Wednesday when “suspects on scooters” threw Molotov cocktails at the establishment, which had been... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T21:06+0000

2022-01-13T21:06+0000

2022-01-13T21:05+0000

dublin

molotov cocktail

attack

ireland

conor mcgregor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083379442_0:0:2967:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_241a50413133fd15f1d82df199df084c.jpg

McGregor bought the building in his hometown for a costly $2.2 million in 2019. The 33-year-old mixed martial artist was hosting a taste testing event at the pub the same night of the attack, but was not present when the incident occured. No injuries and no damages to the building were found.The Gardai is the national police service of the Republic of Ireland. To date, no arrests have been made in the case.“There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property,” unidentified sources told Dublin Live.The UFC star, whose Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12 generated $1 billion in its first year of sales alone, was listed as the wealthiest sportsman in 2021 by Forbes. Before McGregor became a professional fighter, he was a plumber’s apprentice making $150 per cage fight.Rumors have circulated in Irish and British tabloids regarding McGregor’s relationship with Irish gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan. In 2017, it was believed that McGregor got into a pub brawl with a close tie to Whelan, and McGregor’s sister Aoife McGregor paid a second visit to the Kinahan cartel gangster in prison earlier this month.McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg he sustained after his UFC 264 loss to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier and won’t be expected to return to the caged ring until later this year.

dublin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

dublin, molotov cocktail, attack, ireland, conor mcgregor