Blood Bond: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged

Hollywood star Megan Fox on 13 January announced that she has accepted a proposal from her boyfriend - rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly - on her Instagram page. In the video, the 31-year-old Machine Gun Kelly is kneeling and handing a ring to her under the very same banyan tree which served as the backdrop to the couple's announcement in 2020 that they were officially in a relationship. Fox accepted the proposal and the newly engaged couple kissed. Fox, 35, has starred in such hits as 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' and 'Transformers'. She shared a video under which she posted: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow, a year-and-a-half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood." Machine Gun Kelly shared a video on his personal Instagram page of the ring with which he proposed, featuring Fox’s birthstone (an emerald) and his birthstone (a diamond) connected by a magnet in the shape of a heart and designed by Stephen Webster. Fox met Kelly while filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. The pair made their relationship official on Instagram in the summer of 2020 after she appeared in his 'Bloody Valentine' music video.

