Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Biden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/biden-briefs-press-on-us-response-to-covid-spread-1092235785.html
Biden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
Biden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the present seven-day daily average of cases in the United States is about 751,000, up... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T15:43+0000
2022-01-13T15:43+0000
joe biden
us
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092235276_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eba321a1f2a23f335792247725536f7d.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where President Joe Biden is addressing the media to give an update on the US response to the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the number of infections and daily deaths in the US has shown a rise compared with the previous week, CDC data reveals.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US President Biden holds briefing on COVID-19 response
US President Biden holds briefing on COVID-19 response
2022-01-13T15:43+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092235276_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_020010e5eb113ad2c2140574a33d77fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, covid-19, видео

Biden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread

15:43 GMT 13.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the present seven-day daily average of cases in the United States is about 751,000, up roughly 47 percent from the previous week, and hospitalisations are 19,800 a day, an increase of 33 percent.
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where President Joe Biden is addressing the media to give an update on the US response to the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the number of infections and daily deaths in the US has shown a rise compared with the previous week, CDC data reveals.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:51 GMTDude, You Must Be Tripping: Kremlin Responds to Rumours of Kanye West’s Meeting With Putin
15:48 GMTKick in the Baltics for Peace
15:43 GMTBiden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread
15:19 GMTIran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
15:15 GMT14Mln-Year-Old Process of How Milky Way's Enigmatic Void Was Formed Is Explained
15:10 GMTUK Intel Service Says Labour Donor Vectored Chinese Cash to British MPs for Influence
14:39 GMTSerbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing
14:34 GMTAssange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court, His Fiancee Says
14:18 GMT'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
14:05 GMTRussian Envoy Lukashevich Holds Press Conference After OSCE Meeting
14:04 GMTElon Musk Takes to Twitter to Pressure Indian Govt Into Cutting Duty on Tesla Car Imports
13:56 GMTNo More Chemo Side Effects? Scientists Discover How to Improve Quality of Life for Cancer Patients
13:56 GMTKazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln - Photos, Videos
13:51 GMTUS Army to Conduct Guerrilla Warfare Exercise Training Troops in Overthrowing 'Illegitimate Gov't'
13:35 GMTRussia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba and Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse
13:32 GMT'They Are Idols': Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Favourite Footballers
13:18 GMTRussia to Respond if West Rejects European Security Guarantees, OSCE Envoy Says
13:16 GMTZombie Apocalypse or Trump Trail? Speculations Arise Over 'Concrete Walls' Erected Near White House
12:53 GMTFrench Teachers Rally in Paris to Protest Against Anti-COVID Measures
12:40 GMTLife Has Beaten Me Up: Madonna Shocks Fans With Photo of Her Legs Covered With Bruises