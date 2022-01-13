Biden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where President Joe Biden is addressing the media to give an update on the US response to the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the number of infections and daily deaths in the US has shown a rise compared with the previous week, CDC data reveals.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US President Biden holds briefing on COVID-19 response
US President Biden holds briefing on COVID-19 response
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the present seven-day daily average of cases in the United States is about 751,000, up roughly 47 percent from the previous week, and hospitalisations are 19,800 a day, an increase of 33 percent.
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where President Joe Biden is addressing the media to give an update on the US response to the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the number of infections and daily deaths in the US has shown a rise compared with the previous week, CDC data reveals.