Biden Briefs Press on US Response to COVID Spread

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the present seven-day daily average of cases in the United States is about 751,000, up... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where President Joe Biden is addressing the media to give an update on the US response to the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the number of infections and daily deaths in the US has shown a rise compared with the previous week, CDC data reveals.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!

