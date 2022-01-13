Registration was successful!
'Baby Shark': S. Korean Children's Song Becomes World's First Video With 10 Bln YouTube Views
Following the success of South Korean movies and TV series, K-Pop phenomenon BTS, the video of "Baby Shark" produced by a South Korean company made history and became the first video worldwide ever to surpasse 10 billion views on YouTube. This video, first released in 2016, as part of the Pinkfong children's song series, has reached 10 billion YouTube views in 6 years, surpassing the music video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's megahit "Despacito", which has 7.7 billion views. In November 2020, the song set a new Guinness World Records title as the most-viewed video on YouTube by garnering 7 billion views and led the most-viewed videos almost year and a half after. The company Pinkfong shared that 10 billion is a huge number in excess of the world's population (7.8 billion according to the United Nations Population Fund) and it is thought that every person in the world has watched this video at least once.
youtube, south korea, song, viral

