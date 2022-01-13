https://sputniknews.com/20220113/australia-ponders-cancelling-novak-djokovics-visa-even-after-his-inclusion-in-australian-open-draw-1092230191.html

Australia Ponders Cancelling Novak Djokovic's Visa Even After His Inclusion in Australian Open Draw

The uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open continues to grow despite inclusion of the Serbian star's name in the tournament's draw on Thursday. While Djokovic won the court battle against the revocation of his visa on Monday, the country's immigration minister still has the power to throw him out.

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hinted that world No 1 Novak Djokovic could still be sent packing from the island nation if he failed to provide valid proof of his medical exemption to attend next week's Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne.While Immigration Minister Alex Hawke hasn't yet made up his mind whether to deport Djokovic or not, Morrison insisted that he expected his cabinet colleague "to implement the policy of the government".On the other hand, Hawke's office said that the Immigration Ministry was carefully analysing the additional information that has been provided by the defending Australian Open champion's legal team. But the chances of Djokovic featuring in the prestigious event are still hanging by a thread, especially after anomalies were detected in the 20-time Grand Slam champion's travel history documents.The top-ranked tennis player in the world later admitted to the goof-up in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.Besides this, there have been suspicions about his PCR test after the QR code threw mixed results. It led to criticism from several quarters, with some journalists raising concerns over the authenticity of his COVID-19 test report itself.Providing solid evidence about why he can't be vaccinated is vital for Djokovic's future stay in the country. Australia's strict vaccination rules only allow fully vaccinated or medically exempted people inside the country. Anti-vaxxer Djokovic is bidding to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles and his 10th at Melbourne Park.He is currently tied with his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - both of whom have 20 Slams each. The Australian Open gets underway on 17 January.

astrodetective Go Novak. The World can now see Australia for what it really is. A corrupt tyranny. 0

1

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

