Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea...
Why Is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea successfully firing a hypersonic missile.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Recovering From COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, and Voting RightsTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Democrats Stick Together, Who is Ray Epps ?, and Republican CowardnessIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, Dr. Fauci attacks Rand Paul, and employers COVID-19 policies. Ted talked about the nurses union in California and fired health care workers being rehired. Ted spoke on the Democrats' focus on voting rights and President Biden in Georgia giving a speech on voting rights.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about FBI involvement on January 6th, Senator Mike Rounds, and the lack of credibility in our institutions. Tyler discussed the establishment Republicans' lack of courage and unanswered questions about the 2020 election ballots. Tyler spoke about January 6th and the FBI refusing to answer questions about possible FBI involvement on the day.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
07:37 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 12.01.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea successfully firing a hypersonic missile.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Recovering From COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, and Voting Rights
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Democrats Stick Together, Who is Ray Epps ?, and Republican Cowardness
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, Dr. Fauci attacks Rand Paul, and employers COVID-19 policies. Ted talked about the nurses union in California and fired health care workers being rehired. Ted spoke on the Democrats' focus on voting rights and President Biden in Georgia giving a speech on voting rights.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about FBI involvement on January 6th, Senator Mike Rounds, and the lack of credibility in our institutions. Tyler discussed the establishment Republicans' lack of courage and unanswered questions about the 2020 election ballots. Tyler spoke about January 6th and the FBI refusing to answer questions about possible FBI involvement on the day.
