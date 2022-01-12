Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/why-is-south-dakota-senator-mike-rounds-calling-the-2020-election-fair-1092189815.html
Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T07:37+0000
2022-01-12T09:37+0000
south dakota
us
scotus
free speech
voting rights
cnn
covid-19
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092189790_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_59d1a8d320c6bfd4340a1de98adad1d7.jpg
Why Is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea successfully firing a hypersonic missile.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Recovering From COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, and Voting RightsTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Democrats Stick Together, Who is Ray Epps ?, and Republican CowardnessIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, Dr. Fauci attacks Rand Paul, and employers COVID-19 policies. Ted talked about the nurses union in California and fired health care workers being rehired. Ted spoke on the Democrats' focus on voting rights and President Biden in Georgia giving a speech on voting rights.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about FBI involvement on January 6th, Senator Mike Rounds, and the lack of credibility in our institutions. Tyler discussed the establishment Republicans' lack of courage and unanswered questions about the 2020 election ballots. Tyler spoke about January 6th and the FBI refusing to answer questions about possible FBI involvement on the day.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
south dakota
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092189790_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_94bee59a1b75b9e59fcbcf08c24a72d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south dakota, us, scotus, free speech, voting rights, cnn, covid-19, the backstory, аудио, radio

Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?

07:37 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 12.01.2022)
Why Is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea successfully firing a hypersonic missile.
GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Recovering From COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, and Voting Rights
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Democrats Stick Together, Who is Ray Epps ?, and Republican Cowardness
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, Dr. Fauci attacks Rand Paul, and employers COVID-19 policies. Ted talked about the nurses union in California and fired health care workers being rehired. Ted spoke on the Democrats' focus on voting rights and President Biden in Georgia giving a speech on voting rights.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about FBI involvement on January 6th, Senator Mike Rounds, and the lack of credibility in our institutions. Tyler discussed the establishment Republicans' lack of courage and unanswered questions about the 2020 election ballots. Tyler spoke about January 6th and the FBI refusing to answer questions about possible FBI involvement on the day.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI
09:36 GMT'Sneaky A***hole': Australian TV Anchors Caught Bad-Mouthing Novak Djokovic in Viral Video
09:30 GMT'Can't Justify My Tone, Words': Actor Apologises to Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal for 'Rude Joke'
09:09 GMTLive Updates: Russia-NATO Council Meeting on Security Guarantees Underway in Brussels
08:57 GMTPrime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
08:35 GMTOmicron is Under Control in the West Bank, But the Question is: For How Long?
08:15 GMTSwedish Security Police Warn of Space Wars With China, Russia
08:14 GMTRussia to Be ‘Second Home’ For Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Meeting With Putin In the Cards, Claims ‘Confidant’
07:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-NATO Council Meeting in Brussels
07:57 GMTUnease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway
07:49 GMTNovak Djokovic Blames Agent For ‘Ticking Wrong Box’ in Travel Form To Australia
07:43 GMT'Tearless' Onions to Go on Sale in UK For the First Time
07:11 GMTMoscow Urges US to Abandon 'Aggressive Rhetoric of Foreign Expansion' Ahead of Russia-NATO Meeting
05:51 GMTBoJo Pressured to ‘Come Clean’ Or ‘Resign’ After Latest Revelations in ‘Partygate’ Row
05:45 GMTRussia-NATO Council Meeting on Security Guarantees to Kick Off in Brussels
03:57 GMTMiami-Bound American Airlines Flight Grounded in Honduras After Man Enters Cockpit, Damages Controls
03:47 GMTBiden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
03:31 GMTUS Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe