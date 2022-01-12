https://sputniknews.com/20220112/why-is-south-dakota-senator-mike-rounds-calling-the-2020-election-fair-1092189815.html

Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?

Why is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-12T07:37+0000

2022-01-12T07:37+0000

2022-01-12T09:37+0000

south dakota

us

scotus

free speech

voting rights

cnn

covid-19

the backstory

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092189790_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_59d1a8d320c6bfd4340a1de98adad1d7.jpg

Why Is South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Calling the 2020 Election ‘Fair’? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the World Bank demanding faster G20 debt relief, and North Korea successfully firing a hypersonic missile.

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Recovering From COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, and Voting RightsTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Democrats Stick Together, Who is Ray Epps ?, and Republican CowardnessIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, Dr. Fauci attacks Rand Paul, and employers COVID-19 policies. Ted talked about the nurses union in California and fired health care workers being rehired. Ted spoke on the Democrats' focus on voting rights and President Biden in Georgia giving a speech on voting rights.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about FBI involvement on January 6th, Senator Mike Rounds, and the lack of credibility in our institutions. Tyler discussed the establishment Republicans' lack of courage and unanswered questions about the 2020 election ballots. Tyler spoke about January 6th and the FBI refusing to answer questions about possible FBI involvement on the day.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

south dakota

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

south dakota, us, scotus, free speech, voting rights, cnn, covid-19, the backstory, аудио, radio