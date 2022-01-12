https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-media-distracts-from-us-issues-by-casting-russia-as-bully-in-ukraine-1092188525.html
US Media Distracts From US Issues by Casting Russia as Bully in Ukraine
The Human Toll of Guantanamo Bay, US Continues Ukraine Brinkmanship, Google Runs Secret Anti-Union Campaign
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Paki Wieland, volunteer with CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the anniversary of the first detainees arriving at the Guantanamo Bay prison, the human impact of renditions to Guantanamo,the struggle for reparations for people who were detained at Guantanamo to alleviate the impact that their detention has had on their lives, and the obscene cost of maintaining the prison.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss discussions between the US and Russia over NATO aggression in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, attempts to pull Ukraine into NATO since the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically-elected government in 2014, the misleading statements about Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian-Russian border, and the reality of the attempted coup in Kazakhstan.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Google’s secret anti-union campaign and its profiting from human rights violations, the millions Google spent on anti-worker consultant firms, John Deere’s new self-driving tractors and its role in the potential growth of agribusiness and threats they pose to the right to repair and ownership of data.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss ongoing tension over Ukraine and what it means to Black people in the US, the extraordinary impact that aggression from NATO and the US over Ukraine could have on the entire world, how the Ukraine issue is conveniently acting as a diversion from the rampant spread of COVID-19 in the US, the commitment of alternative media to have conversations excluded from the mainstream media, especially on issues of imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
guantanamo bay, ukraine, google, kazakhstan, john deere, by any means necessary, аудио, radio
07:38 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 12.01.2022)
The Human Toll of Guantanamo Bay, US Continues Ukraine Brinkmanship, Google Runs Secret Anti-Union Campaign
