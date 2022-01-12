Registration was successful!
US House Panel Subpoenas Ex-White House Official, 2 Republican Strategists Over Capitol Riot Ties
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, said that it has subpoenaed two Republican strategists and a White House official who allegedly wrote the speech for former US President Donald Trump before the rally on that day.
“Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to three individuals as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the US Capitol and its causes,” the Select Committee said in a press release on Tuesday.
"The committee is demanding records and testimony from three witnesses involved in planning and preparations for the January 6th rally at the Ellipse, which immediately preceded the violent attack on the Capitol."
The panel explained it believes Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz served as advisers for Donald Trump, Jr. and were in contact with an array of individuals, including the former US president as well as with Kimberly Guilfoyle regarding the rally on January 6, the release said.
The panel also said it believes Ross Worthington is the person who drafted Trump’s speech for the rally on January 6, the release added.
Capitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
6 January, 17:07 GMT
Capitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
6 January, 17:07 GMT
To date, the Select Committee has subpoenaed more than 40 individuals, who were allegedly involved in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, including Trump’s close allies and advisers.
On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.
