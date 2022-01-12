Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-education-secretary-urged-to-quit-over-ugly-nsba-letter-labelling-parents-domestic-terrorists-1092202230.html
US Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
US Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign after a newly released email indicated he solicited letter from the National School Boards Association which compared protesting parents to “domestic terrorists.”
2022-01-12T12:39+0000
2022-01-12T12:39+0000
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083663757_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08c89ce6f5af112984da4d2a9011cde4.jpg
US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign after a newly-released email appeared to indicate he had solicited last year’s controversial letter from the National School Boards Association, which compared parents protesting at school board meetings to “domestic terrorists.”NSBA Secretary-Treasurer Kristi Swett wrote in an email dated 5 October and obtained by Parents Defending Education through a Freedom of Information Act request that NSBA then-interim CEO Chip Slaven “told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary Cardona.”Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on Twitter to slam as “stunning” the revelation that the “source” of the letter urging Joe Biden’s administration to use the Patriot Act to target parents as “domestic terrorists” was the White House itself.Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., similarly tweeted his amazement over how the idea for the controversial NSBA letter had purportedly evolved.Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. HHand Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. tweeted that now that the “truth” had come out, “woke” Cardona should resign.The NSBA's letter to the White House on 29 September last year, which it issued a mea culpa over in October, called for federal action to address hostilities toward school boards as possible acts of "domestic terrorism" and suggested using the Patriot Act against parents who were concerned about COVID-19 measures such as mask-wearing mandates and imposition critical race theory in classrooms.President Biden’s Department of Justice had supposedly based its subsequent memo, dated 4 October, on the NSBA letter, as it directed the FBI and US attorney's offices to investigate "threats of violence" at school board meetings to address what was branded a "disturbing trend" of “harassment” of school officials.Previous emails cited by Fox News in November 2021 showed that the NSBA appeared to have coordinated with the White House and other US government agencies before penning the now controversial letter.In response to the seemingly damning email, a Department of Education spokesperson denied that Cardona “solicited” the NSBA letter.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/nsba-allegedly-engaged-with-white-house-before-penning-letter-branding-parents-domestic-terrorists-1090680217.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083663757_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9fedc92b7f111ea51a8c1552e8aba07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden

US Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'

12:39 GMT 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Brittainy NewmanEducation Secretary Miguel Cardona and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter speak to Mia Arias, 10, during their visit to P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter speak to Mia Arias, 10, during their visit to P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Brittainy Newman
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The US National School Boards Association (NSBA) claimed in a letter, which it has since apologised for, that some rhetorical clashes between school boards and parents over the introduction of critical race theory in classrooms and COVID-19-related mandates could be classified as a "form of domestic terrorism."
US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign after a newly-released email appeared to indicate he had solicited last year’s controversial letter from the National School Boards Association, which compared parents protesting at school board meetings to “domestic terrorists.”
NSBA Secretary-Treasurer Kristi Swett wrote in an email dated 5 October and obtained by Parents Defending Education through a Freedom of Information Act request that NSBA then-interim CEO Chip Slaven “told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary Cardona.”
“Should this allegation be true, it would reveal that this administration’s pretextual war on parents came from the highest levels… If Secretary Cardona was truly involved in this ugly episode, it is a significant breach of public trust, and he should be held accountable,” Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, was cited by Fox News as saying.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on Twitter to slam as “stunning” the revelation that the “source” of the letter urging Joe Biden’s administration to use the Patriot Act to target parents as “domestic terrorists” was the White House itself.
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., similarly tweeted his amazement over how the idea for the controversial NSBA letter had purportedly evolved.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. HHand Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. tweeted that now that the “truth” had come out, “woke” Cardona should resign.
The NSBA's letter to the White House on 29 September last year, which it issued a mea culpa over in October, called for federal action to address hostilities toward school boards as possible acts of "domestic terrorism" and suggested using the Patriot Act against parents who were concerned about COVID-19 measures such as mask-wearing mandates and imposition critical race theory in classrooms.
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters gather during a Portland Public Schools board meeting to discuss a proposed vaccine mandate for students on October 26, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The board moved the meeting to discuss a proposed vaccine mandate for students 12-years-old and up online after a group of anti-mandate protesters gathered before the meeting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
NSBA Allegedly Engaged With White House Before Penning Letter Branding Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12 November 2021, 10:49 GMT
President Biden’s Department of Justice had supposedly based its subsequent memo, dated 4 October, on the NSBA letter, as it directed the FBI and US attorney's offices to investigate "threats of violence" at school board meetings to address what was branded a "disturbing trend" of “harassment” of school officials.
Previous emails cited by Fox News in November 2021 showed that the NSBA appeared to have coordinated with the White House and other US government agencies before penning the now controversial letter.
In response to the seemingly damning email, a Department of Education spokesperson denied that Cardona “solicited” the NSBA letter.
"While the Secretary did not solicit a letter from NSBA, to understand the views and concerns of stakeholders, the Department routinely engages with students, teachers, parents, district leaders and education associations," the spokesperson was quoted by Fox News as saying.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologizes, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:36 GMTNetizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
11:22 GMTUK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns
11:10 GMTEU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
10:58 GMTKazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin on Thursday
10:37 GMTIndian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
10:37 GMTBill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI