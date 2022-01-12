https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-education-secretary-urged-to-quit-over-ugly-nsba-letter-labelling-parents-domestic-terrorists-1092202230.html

US Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign after a newly released email indicated he solicited letter from the National School Boards Association which compared protesting parents to “domestic terrorists.”

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign after a newly-released email appeared to indicate he had solicited last year’s controversial letter from the National School Boards Association, which compared parents protesting at school board meetings to “domestic terrorists.”NSBA Secretary-Treasurer Kristi Swett wrote in an email dated 5 October and obtained by Parents Defending Education through a Freedom of Information Act request that NSBA then-interim CEO Chip Slaven “told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary Cardona.”Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on Twitter to slam as “stunning” the revelation that the “source” of the letter urging Joe Biden’s administration to use the Patriot Act to target parents as “domestic terrorists” was the White House itself.Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., similarly tweeted his amazement over how the idea for the controversial NSBA letter had purportedly evolved.Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. HHand Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. tweeted that now that the “truth” had come out, “woke” Cardona should resign.The NSBA's letter to the White House on 29 September last year, which it issued a mea culpa over in October, called for federal action to address hostilities toward school boards as possible acts of "domestic terrorism" and suggested using the Patriot Act against parents who were concerned about COVID-19 measures such as mask-wearing mandates and imposition critical race theory in classrooms.President Biden’s Department of Justice had supposedly based its subsequent memo, dated 4 October, on the NSBA letter, as it directed the FBI and US attorney's offices to investigate "threats of violence" at school board meetings to address what was branded a "disturbing trend" of “harassment” of school officials.Previous emails cited by Fox News in November 2021 showed that the NSBA appeared to have coordinated with the White House and other US government agencies before penning the now controversial letter.In response to the seemingly damning email, a Department of Education spokesperson denied that Cardona “solicited” the NSBA letter.

