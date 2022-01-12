Registration was successful!
US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
The Russia-NATO Council meeting took place earlier on Wednesday for the first time in the past 2.5 years.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is holding a news conference following a Russia-NATO Council meeting. Sherman has been leading the US delegation at the talks, which were expected to primarily address the issues of arms control, European security and military transparency.Today's meeting of the Council took place two days after the Russian and US delegations held negotiations in Geneva on Moscow's proposed security guarantees.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
What an irresponsible attitude and language from Sherman. Never heard so many lies and distortions since Tony Blair on Irak. This representative of the anglozio establishment is putting all of Europe's security at risk, and that seems to be their goal.
US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting

14:39 GMT 12.01.2022
© Ruptly
The Russia-NATO Council meeting took place earlier on Wednesday for the first time in the past 2.5 years.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is holding a news conference following a Russia-NATO Council meeting.
Sherman has been leading the US delegation at the talks, which were expected to primarily address the issues of arms control, European security and military transparency.
Today's meeting of the Council took place two days after the Russian and US delegations held negotiations in Geneva on Moscow's proposed security guarantees.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
What an irresponsible attitude and language from Sherman. Never heard so many lies and distortions since Tony Blair on Irak. This representative of the anglozio establishment is putting all of Europe's security at risk, and that seems to be their goal.
