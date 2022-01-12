US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is holding a news conference following a Russia-NATO Council meeting. Sherman has been leading the US delegation at the talks, which were expected to primarily address the issues of arms control, European security and military transparency.Today's meeting of the Council took place two days after the Russian and US delegations held negotiations in Geneva on Moscow's proposed security guarantees.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
guillaume
What an irresponsible attitude and language from Sherman. Never heard so many lies and distortions since Tony Blair on Irak. This representative of the anglozio establishment is putting all of Europe's security at risk, and that seems to be their goal.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Deputy State Sec Sherman holds news conference in Brussels
Deputy State Sec Sherman holds news conference in Brussels
What an irresponsible attitude and language from Sherman. Never heard so many lies and distortions since Tony Blair on Irak. This representative of the anglozio establishment is putting all of Europe's security at risk, and that seems to be their goal.